Adif Alta Velocidad (Adif AV) advances in the execution of the burial works in the area of ​​the Carmen, Barriomar and Nonduermas stations, corresponding to the Murcia-Almería High Speed ​​Line. Currently, the works continue with actions on the 5.3 km that include the corridor between El Carmen, Barriomar and Nonduermas, and that will make it possible to complete the permeability of the city through a railway route of approximately 7 km in length. It contemplates a new station that will occupy an approximate area of ​​4,400 m2.

As a result of the work that will be carried out, as of August 9, a total cut-off of vehicle traffic has been scheduled for the existing underpass on Floridablanca street/El Palmar avenue, in the underground section between the Carmen and Barriomar station. Traffic will be rerouted on the surface through the side lanes that will be made available for this purpose on each side of the current underpass, with one lane in each direction.

The diversion -which will be maintained during the execution of the work- will have the corresponding vertical and horizontal signage for the connection, in the southern part, with Plutón Street and with the Fuensanta Path, similar to what currently exists.

In this way, the passage of the vehicles is replaced by the underpass to establish it on the surface, and proceed to the demolition of the aforementioned underpass to continue with the burial work in the area.

Map of the diversion in Barriomar. /



Adif



The rail integration actions in Murcia contribute to the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) number 9, which has among its goals the development of reliable, sustainable and quality infrastructure, and number 11, which seeks to promote “inclusive, safe cities , resilient and sustainable.

The works of the first phase of the burial of the Murcia Arterial Railway Network and the adaptation of the Carmen station are co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) through the Pluriregional OP of Spain 2014-2020, Thematic Objective 7 : Sustainable transport.