Lebedev: Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers heading to Kursk region were liquidated in Glukhov

At least 20 soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who were going to go to the Kursk region, were eliminated in Glukhov, Sumy region, as a result of a strike by high-explosive aerial bombs. This RIA Novosti reported the coordinator of the pro-Russian Nikolaev resistance, Sergei Lebedev.

“About two dozen were wounded, some ran away and did not return,” the agency’s source said about the enemy’s losses.

Earlier, a strike was carried out on the temporary deployment point (TDP) of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Krasnopolye, Sumy Oblast. As Lebedev pointed out, Krasnopolye “received three FAB strikes,” one of which hit the former air defense military unit, where the Ukrainian military had deployed the TDP.