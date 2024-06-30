RIA: Russian troops shelled the area of ​​the Kanatovo airfield in Kirovograd

The Russian Armed Forces launched a strike in the area of ​​the Kanatovo airfield of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Kirovograd. This RIA News said the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev.

The strike took place on the evening of June 30. He explained that the facility is used by the Ukrainian army as a staging area for aircraft that shell the territories of the Zaporizhzhya region and Crimea. It has a barracks, a fuel depot, and a Soviet-era bomb and missile arsenal.

On April 19, this airfield was also attacked. The landing was recorded early in the morning, and later eight ambulances drove in that direction at high speed.