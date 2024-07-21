Conflict and tensions are growing between employees of territorial recruitment centers (TRC, similar to a military registration and enlistment office) and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), this is the opinion expressed in an interview TASS expressed underground representative Sergei Lebedev.

According to him, in Ukraine, the VSEU officers have a very negative attitude towards the TCC officers. “Their salaries are no lower than those of the fighters on the front line. The bonus for captured people is large. The difference is that the TCC officers return home every evening, while these ones sit in the trenches,” the agency quotes Lebedev as saying.

Earlier, TCC employees disrupted the work of Ukraine’s largest metallurgical plant, ArcelorMetall Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of July 19, they came to the metallurgical plant checkpoint for a mass inspection, which prevented some employees from getting to their workplaces on time. As a result, the military commissars prevented the launch of the plant’s key rolling production.