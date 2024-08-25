Lebedev: Ukraine is evacuating from Nikolaev and Kherson regions

Ukraine is evacuating parts of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions controlled by Kyiv. This was reported by the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground in Mykolaiv, Sergei Lebedev, reports RIA Novosti.

“They are reporting from Nikolaev that they have been evacuating border settlements in the Nikolaev and Kherson regions for a week now,” Lebedev said.

According to the underground coordinator, “a large number of foreign military personnel have been spotted” in the border areas of the regions.

Earlier, Lebedev reported that the Russian military had launched an attack on a repair plant for equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.