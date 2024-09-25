Underground activist Lebedev reported a strike on the city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region

The city of Yuzhny in the Odessa region was attacked, this was reported by the coordinator of the Nikolaev underground Sergei Lebedev, reports RIA Novosti.

According to him, the strike could have occurred at an oil depot, a port, or at a deployment point where British instructors train the Ukrainian Armed Forces to use water drones.

The underground fighter also spoke about a second strike on Odessa at around 10:50 p.m. and about nighttime flights to Kharkov. He said there were at least eight of them, the last one on the morning of September 25.

The previous evening, Lebedev reported that Russian military personnel had destroyed a group of Ukrainian drone operators in Kyiv-controlled Kherson.