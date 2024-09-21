Underground activist Lebedev reported a strike on military missile depots near Poltava

The coordinator of the Nikolaev underground, Sergei Lebedev, reported a strike on military warehouses in the city of Lubny in the Poltava region of Ukraine. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

“At 22:50 it ‘flew’ into the former arsenal of the heavy bomber corps,” the underground fighter explained.

Lebedev reported that recently long-range missiles have been stored at this location.

Earlier, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground reported on a strike on a concentration of equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the part of the DPR controlled by Kyiv. According to him, the strike hit the village of Konstantinopol.