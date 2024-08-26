Lebedev: About ten explosions occurred in Kyiv

On the morning of August 26, about a dozen explosions were heard in Kyiv. This was reported by the coordinator of the pro-Russian Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev, citing his colleagues, reports RIA Novosti.

“It’s already difficult to count in Kyiv, but about ten – that’s including the outskirts of the city,” he said.

On Monday, August 26, eyewitnesses reported two explosions near the Zhulyany airport in the Ukrainian capital. According to them, the lights went out in apartments for a few seconds at the time of the explosions.

In Ukraine, explosions also occurred in Poltava, Vinnytsia, Kirovograd, Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Kyiv, Odesa, Volyn, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Zhitomir, Sumy and Ternopil regions. It is reported that the Russian Armed Forces may have launched a massive missile attack after Ukrainian drones raided Saratov region.