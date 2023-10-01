The conflagration between the two large blocks into which Spanish politics has been divided is intense and resounding. And it doesn’t leave much room to focus on the guerrillas stirring below. The investiture debate of Alberto Núñez Feijóo has been lavish in these small battles, sometimes between allied theorists. The leader of the PP took pleasure in fueling those discords of others. Not always with good results.

Feijóo in the Basque hornet’s nest. The latest legislative and local elections have intensified competition in Euskadi between PNV and EH Bildu. If until now both formations were hardly sought in the debates in Congress, this time the Peneuvista spokesman, Aitor Esteban, accused the left abertzale of lying during the last campaign for attributing to him some supposed agreements with the PP that have been revealed to be false. Feijóo, who for weeks sought in vain a rapprochement with the PNV, tried to take advantage of the situation to take revenge. First, he decided to respond jointly to the two Basque formations, which infuriated the PNV, and then he dedicated himself to instructing them with the argument that his pacts with Pedro Sánchez have fueled Arnaldo Otegi’s coalition. “The PNV’s problem is called Bildu,” he stated. He angered those he intended as partners in such a way that Esteban ended up certifying that an “abyss” had opened with the PP and in particular with its leader: “We don’t know who Feijóo is, but we do know that he is not who he says he is.” .

To the rescue of Podemos. Feijóo also got a good dose of his own medicine. During the three days of the debate, there was almost no speaker who did not try to make him uncomfortable with allusions to the internal situation of the PP or to his alleged rivalry with the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso. He never got involved. He continued doing his thing and dedicating that same practice to others, most notably Sumar. Feijóo stopped to read one by one the names of the fifteen groups that make up Yolanda Díaz’s platform as a way of trying to discredit her. With great emphasis he delved again and again into the sore of the differences between Podemos and the acting second vice president. At times, the leader of the PP served as defender of the party founded by Pablo Iglesias. He admonished the Sumar leaders and the “Sanchismo” as a whole on several occasions for not allowing someone from Podemos to intervene in the debate. He accused Sánchez of being ungrateful: “Without Podemos, you would never have been president.” He even went so far as to exonerate the acting Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, for the law of the only yes is yes ―one of their great weapons against the Government― arguing that it is the responsibility of the entire Executive.

Sumar didn’t like Puente. The appearance of the socialist Óscar Puente with his steely artillery against Feijóo disconcerted him and outraged all of his colleagues. But the popular ones did not seem to notice that the ways of the former mayor of Valladolid also bothered his partners in Sumar. Díaz, until then in festive fraternization with Sánchez and other socialists, transmuted his gesture, did not join in the applause and shortly after He wrote on his X account: “The spectacle is a luxury that only the privileged can afford, those who do not need politics.” Minutes later, from the speakers’ gallery, her spokesperson, Marta Lois, said that she felt “a certain embarrassment for some tones” that, according to her, only contribute to politics being seen “as noise and a problem.” Furious with Puente, Feijóo showed no signs, however, of having gotten the message.

The eternal Catalan battle. The distance between the two Catalan independence groups is incontrovertible in Congress. Rare is the great debate in which ERC and Junts do not give each other some kicks under the table. And this was not going to be the exception. For Esquerra, Gabriel Rufián congratulated himself on the fact that “now in Catalonia purity cards are no longer distributed for negotiation.” For Junts, Míriam Nogueras made a difference: “We have not been in the opposition for years to do the same thing that has been done until now and it has not given any positive results.”

Abasca caressesl. Where there was no war, no guerrilla, and hardly any major dissension was between the PP and Vox. Santiago Abascal, after calling Sánchez “the most corrupt president in the history of Spain”, said his affectionate farewell to Feijóo: “I already know that you are not like him. You have limits and I appreciate that.”

