It was the year 2010 when the architects Francisco Guerao and Guillermo Jiménez presented the project for the underground connection of the La Muralla Visitor Center, in Santa Eulalia, with the remains of this monument and its antewall. After twelve years of waiting, yesterday the works to expand the museum to three and a half meters underground, which will have a distance of 220 meters, finally began.

“There have been many difficulties that we have had to deal with, but today we are happy,” said Francisco Guerao, who indicated that the project should be completed in a year and has a grant of 250,000 euros from European funds ‘Next Generation ‘.

Along with the works, archaeological excavations in the area are also being carried out, with an impact on the Plaza de Santa Eulalia. “Here we have delayed the works on the occasion of the patron saint festivities of the neighborhood, but they will begin as soon as they are finished,” said the architect.

Once the work is completed, the remains of the Arab wall and a 12th century necropolis (with tombs and pantheons) will be visible from the street and can also be explored. “It is a very good opportunity to get to know the Muslim funerary world, which will also enrich and serve as an attraction to visit the Barrio de las Tres Culturas”, as Santa Eulalia is known.

The uncovered archaeological remains will also allow us to see what was the Orihuela Gate, the access point to the fortress of the ancient city of Murcia, then called Medina Mursiya. The elements found in the subsoil and those that will appear as excavation is carried out, due to their historical and patrimonial value, will be ceded to the City Council for their conservation, restoration and museumization.

The project has the approval of the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and recovers the area excavated by Professor Manuel Jorge Aragoneses in 1965. The researcher documented a main wall, an antemuro and a gully (ditch in the fortification). The main wall, in the professor’s opinion, offers three rectangular towers, very close to each other, with wide fronts that are almost three times the length of the flanking walls.