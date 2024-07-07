Lebedev: Kyiv sends military commissars to regions whose residents they don’t like

Kyiv is sending employees of territorial recruitment centers (TRC, the Ukrainian equivalent of military registration and enlistment offices) to regions whose residents they treat badly. This was stated by the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground in Nikolaev, Sergei Lebedev, citing his colleagues, reports RIA News.

“They are mostly not local. For example, Nikolaev. The TCK workers were brought to the city from Western Ukraine. They don’t like the local “Muscovites”. The Nikolaev TCK workers were sent to Ivano-Frankivsk, they don’t like the local “westerners”, ” he said.

Lebedev also reported that after the transfer, military commissars initially live in the TCC buildings, and after the first bonuses for catching people, they rent apartments for themselves.

On Thursday, July 4, unknown persons burned the car of a TCC employee in Kharkiv. At about 03:45, the police received a report of the arson of a Volkswagen belonging to a military commissar.