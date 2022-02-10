Sunny day in Madrid. Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s institutional agenda indicates a visit to the Niño Jesús Children’s Hospital, the first pediatric health center in Spain: the temple par excellence of state medicine for the little ones. Located in front of the Retiro park, the Madrid president goes to the smiling patio together with the Minister of Health, Enrique Ruiz Escudero. She announces to the press an unprecedented reform:

-Hello. We want to expand this hospital with the construction of a pavilion that in the basement is going to be a parking.

The institutional machinery begins to grease. The press releases reach the media with more details: “The works concession contract will cost zero euros for the regional administration.” Next paragraph: “It will be delivered as canon in kind of the contract, with the total investment in charge of the concessionaire”. Or put another way: Ayuso’s initial plan was to build a new three-story hospital building that costs 11 million ―and is located in the current outside parking lot of the hospital― but, in order not to invest with public money, the company who is in charge of the work will be left with the management of another construction; Beneath this building you will be able to build a four-storey underground car park with 800 spaces that you will manage as you please for the next 40 years. The cost of this gigantic parking lot will have a budget of 16 million. The work as a whole would add 27, as stated in the Public Contracting Portal of the Community.

Ayuso said that this engineering work would be ready in 30 months. He sold it with great fanfare that May 25, 2020. Months later it was learned, through a devastating report from a regional comptrollerthat the contract for the Ministry of Health included upward budget gaps, absences of mandatory permits and non-compliance with the Law on Public Sector Contracts for including hospital management personnel in the committee of experts of the tender.

After the correction of the contracts, the PP’s health plan for this public hospital of reference in Spain has entered into an administrative web accompanied by criticism from the neighbors, from the association of mothers and fathers of a neighboring school, from the City Council of Madrid, from the association of friends of the El Retiro park and from all the opposition parties. I help in front of everyone. In addition, the macro-project now has the UNESCO magnifying glass, which since July 2021 has designated this environment – of which the Niño Jesús Hospital is a part – with the title of World Heritage of Humanity: known as Landscape of Light.

A work of these dimensions, experts warn, could lead to the withdrawal of the award. A setback of historic proportions for any administration and that already happened last summer to the seaport of Liverpool (United Kingdom). The suspicions of those opposed to this mega-investment are very simple: if it were carried out, it would attract more traffic and more pollution to the area, contravening UNESCO recommendations to conserve and protect a unique and emblematic space such as El Retiro park and its surroundings.

municipal license

There is a lot of diplomacy at play before the arrival of the bulldozers. The general director of Cultural Heritage of the City Council, Luis Lafuente, expressed his “concern” about this Ayuso plan during a Culture commission last December. The mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has always been distant. To questions from the press, he does not want more conflicts with the president, but the license for the works to begin depends on him. Sources from the Culture Department add that for this type of project, an evaluation report must be made on the patrimonial impact of the work, and that they will let the promoters know.

This Thursday, all the parties involved are scheduled to meet to try to reach an agreement, including representatives of the Ministry of Culture. Almeida, cordial in the journalistic responses on this matter, will meet with the idea of ​​forming a common “entente” with all the parties, without further details. Some sources suggest that his plan could include a drastic reduction in parking spaces.

Building that will be demolished to raise the three floors of the hospital. Underneath will go the gigantic car park with 800 spaces. Aitor Sol

If the project is launched, the bulldozers would enter a labyrinth of historical assets. The Hospital del Niño Jesús, with 1,300 workers, has been protected as a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) by the Community since 2002. But is this gigantic car park necessary? According to Ayuso, without a doubt. “It is an extension that is highly demanded by health professionals and by families,” he said. “The most urgent thing is the expansion of the hospital,” stress sources from Niño Jesús, who see the new building as a priority, which will include Pulmonology, Nursing, Neurology, Rheumatology and Nephrology consultations.

Fernando Prados is the general director of Hospitals and Health Infrastructures of the Community of Madrid. “We are offering a very good offer for the companies that, at the same time, will fix the rear areas without the cars being on the surface. The Ministry does not pay a single euro, ”he says by phone.

―Are 800 places necessary for the hospital?

-It What we propose is that the company that makes the building for us can make that investment profitable. If we put that they manage two squares, it cannot be amortized. Thats the secret.

―Can’t the Ministry of Health itself pay for the work?

“Of course you can afford it!” But here we have this possibility and in others we don’t.

The feasibility study, available on the Community contracting website, indicates a turnover of 110 million euros for the next 40 years for the rental of these 800 places, of which 350 would be for toilets for about 35 euros per month, according to the sources consulted. The current hospital parking lot has 250 spaces and is free. The City Council, in addition, approved a parking plan in the midst of a pandemic for Madrid toilets in several hospitals in the city, which includes nine extra places for the Child Jesus in the surrounding area. Around the center there are three public parking lots and a blue zone. The average price of private parking spaces in the neighborhood is around 140 euros per month.

Javier de Lapuente, 70, is the president of the Buen Retiro Gardens Foundation. During a walk through the hypothetical car park, he remembers that they are in favor of reforming the current one. It is obvious that it needs an improvement, but he himself questions an execution of these characteristics with 800 seats. A few weeks ago thousands of neighbors began to collect signatures on the platform Change.org ―a company that collects requests from everyone on the network― to try to stop Ayuso’s plan. There are already 7,300 signatures.

The Landscape of Light, Madrid’s first World Heritage Site Victor Sainz

