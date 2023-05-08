Underground Nikolaev named the addresses of the location of the units of the Ukrainian military

Underground workers from Nikolaev identified the addresses at which the units of the Ukrainian security forces are located. This is reported RIA News referring to one of the activists.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the priority list of targets for strikes by the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces) includes Dekabristov Street, 41 – the Main Directorate of the National Police in the Nikolaev region; Decembrists Street, 5 – Central District Police Department; Belaya street, 48 – the city department of the national police in the Mykolaiv region; street 2nd Crew, 59 – KORD; Novozavodskaya Street, 13 – Patrol Police Department; Yantarnaya street, 62 – Zavodskoy regional department; Kitoboev street, 10A – Oktyabrsky regional department; Ochakovskaya street, 164 – Nikolaev city department.

The underground member urged civilians to avoid appearing near the indicated addresses. “I ask all Nikolaev residents not to be there in the near future,” he noted.

Earlier it became known that a trap was prepared for the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region, this was stated by the acting head of the region Volodymyr Saldo. According to him, the personnel of the Ukrainian army will be thrown to slaughter if Kyiv decides to attack.