British tourists They usually visit the southern and eastern coasts of Spain, but more and more frequently, the citizens of the United Kingdom extend their destinations in Spain.

And although they usually look for sun and heat, fleeing from the moisture of their country, the British media are starting to Recommend more north destinationslike the one that shows this Saturday the Mirror.

This is the city of Pontevedra“a modest city, with just over 80,000 inhabitants,” according to the Mirrorof which this medium highlights that it is “unusually calm for Spain, and this is due to the historical prohibition of cars imposed by the mayor.”

The newspaper recalls that the nationalist Miguel Anxo Fernández Lores, “Pedatonalized the 300,000 square meters of the city’s medieval center a month after its choice.”

“Pedestrian mobility measures have not only improved air and acoustic pollution, but have also allowed the rich history and nature of Pontevedra shine more strongly “, The article continues.

“Travelers can tour the historic center of the city, One of the best preserved in all of Galicia. Walk through their streets and cobbled squares will immerse them in the rich medieval history of Pontevedra, “says the Mirror.