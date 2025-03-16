He eleven -year -old that was injured after suffering a Electric download Last Saturday when you get on a high voltage tower in the Gipuzkoan town of Usurbil He has diedas confirmed by the City Council, which has transferred its condolences to relatives and friends of the minor.

The boy, died on Saturday night at the Vizcaíno Hospital de Cruces, where he remained admitted. In a statement, the Usurbil City Council has lamented the news, which its mayor, Agurtzane Solaberrieta Mesa, has described as a “Hard blow, a great misfortune“

The child was admitted at first at the Donostia hospital and then transferred to the unity of large burned from the Cruces Hospital, due to the wounds suffered, where he was “Serious but stable“, According to the Consistory, although in recent days his situation had worsened.

The mayor has stressed that It is “urgent” to take action so that events like this and that the City Council are in “permanent contact” with the Ertzaintza to perform a joint work in this regard are not repeated.

The event occurred around 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, when two minors, one of them the deceased child, resulted electrocuted when you get on a high voltage tower Located in the Errota Berri area, in Usurbil.

Both were injured and transferred to the hospital. For its part, the Usurbil City Council recalled that Ertzaintza an investigation has open To clarify what happened.