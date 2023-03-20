For the eighth date of the 2023 Professional League of Argentine soccer, River Plate he extended his positive streak: he won again, in this case 2-0 against Sarmiento de Junín in the last game on Sunday, and became the temporary leader of the tournament with 18 points, two more than San Lorenzo, which this Monday will be measured with Newell’s in Rosario.
The team led by Martín Demichelis, who is beginning to be respected as a coach for the game he is giving to the team and for the results, after a hesitant start, has reached four consecutive games without conceding goalspartly thanks to the world champion goalkeeper Franco Armani (and Centurión), and partly because of the defensive strength that he has exhibited at times.
Lanús in La Fortaleza, Racing de Córdoba in Santiago del Estero, Godoy Cruz in the Monumental and Sarmiento in Junín They were the four matches in a row in which River have not conceded goals, and they can continue that streak, which is also combined with Franco Armani’s unbeaten hurdles at the club, which are 99 so far.
This had not happened since October 2019: between 9/28 and 10/11 of that year, the team led by the successful Marcelo Gallardo he beat Gimnasia, Boca for the first leg of the Libertadores, Patronato and Almagro for the Copa Argentina.
|
DATE
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
GOALKEEPER
|
4/3
|
LANUS
|
2-0
|
ARMANI
|
8/3
|
CBA RACING
|
3-0
|
CENTURION
|
12/3
|
GODOY CRUZ
|
3-0
|
ARMANI
|
3/19
|
SARMIENTO
|
2-0
|
ARMANI
