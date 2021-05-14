“It is poorly digested”Vicente Moreno, the coach of Espanyol’s fifth promotion, started. The euphoria after the 0-0 against Zaragoza remains in the parakeet club because next year his team will play in the First Division, but nobody likes defeats, and less that 0-2 against Cartagena in which the Blue and Whites do not were recognizable: “Unconsciously we were not like the rest of the course. The actions came before the first goal, they were soon ahead and we were not fine. We had the will but we were not right. Surely the week did not help.”

The coach made self-criticism first, when he commented that the team should not let go and that we must continue fighting to be the winners of the competition, something that only happened once in the history of the Barcelona entity: “It shouldn’t weigh. Four games is a lot, and not one. You have to compete the same as we did during the season. The week is short, and that didn’t help. The players do their part, but maybe we couldn’t get the team to be there. same as in previous weeks “he mused.

Moreno did rotations. Players like Oier Olazábal, Fernando Calero, Fran Mérida, Wu Lei or Nico Melamed were not starters in the last days. The technician denies that he wants to give away minutes, and explains other causes of the variations: “In some cases we can choose, but there are other players who have not participated because they had problems, like David López. You have to be smart not to take risks. The same thing happened with Puado.”

The Valencian coach reiterated that “we depend on us to get the title” And, finally, he wanted to reduce the significance of the defeat with another reflection: “They are two goals that come from nowhere and we threw them to the post when we scored them in other games.”