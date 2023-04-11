Hamilton in an awkward position

During the weekend of the Australian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton explained to the media one of the reasons why he doesn’t feel “in symbiosis” with his Mercedes W14. These are his words:

“I don’t know if people are aware of it but our riding position is closest to the front axle compared to all the other riders. Our cockpit is too close to the front wheels to the point that when driving it almost feels like you’re sitting on it, which is one of the worst sensations you can have when driving a single-seater. I listened to the team say this is the direction we need to go. If I had known what the final feeling would be I would not have allowed it. It’s something that has to change 100% in the future”

That Hamilton not at ease on the W14 is nothing new. The partial of three to zero in qualifying suffered against Russell speaks volumes about his struggles to find top speed on his Mercedes. However, it is interesting to at least try to understand what are the reasons why Lewis does not feel “connected” to the car and what are the possible margins for change, perhaps already at Imola where the awaited and announced “B” version of the W14.

Like every aspect of the design of a Formula 1 car, the driving position along the longitudinal axis is also the result of the best possible compromise. The aerodynamic concept of the W14 as we know is the child, albeit less extreme, of the “zero pod” concept seen on the W13 which raced in 2022. A rather narrow front section with bellies practically sewn around the frame and an arrangement of radiators and power components units very close to the longitudinal axis of the car. As written, the W14 is less extreme than its progenitor, so it allows for a greater lateral development of the cooling bellies but does not reach the dimensions of the other cars on the grid. It is easy to understand that since it must always contain the same amount of petrol, the fuel tank can only be narrower and longer than, for example, the Red Bull. Downstream of the tank, the power unit, the gearbox and the rear protective structure must be applied to pass the rear crash tests. It is clear that to avoid having a single-seater as long as a train and with an excessively long wheel base, which would also make it complicated to enter corners with respect to the opponents, one variable that can be played with is that of the positioning of the driver’s seat. pilot, which must inevitably be placed as far forward as possible, compatibly with the regulatory limitations.

A notable difference between Red Bull and Mercedes

The center of mass of a formula one car is roughly positioned in correspondence with the attachment of the power unit, therefore tens of centimeters away from the driver’s seat. On the center of mass we then try to make the center of pressure coincide, or at least bring it closer, where the resultant of the aerodynamic forces applied to the car acts. This is to make the car as neutral as possible under all driving conditions on the track. The farther the driver is from the center of mass, the more he will feel the inertia forces acting on his body when braking and accelerating the car. We can therefore understand why a particularly forward riding position introduces those extra centimeters which amplify the forces acting on the rider’s body. Furthermore, a forward driving position reduces the sensitivity to understeer, which is easily understood because you are closer to the front axle. Observing the Mercedes W14 and the Red Bull RB19 side by side in the same photo, it can be observed, albeit with all the limitations introduced by such a crude comparison, that Hamilton’s driving position with respect to Verstappen is advanced by about “half helmet”, more or less about twenty centimetres.

It is therefore a not really insignificant quantity considered the amplification that such a distance introduces with respect to the forces acting on the pilot’s body.

The objection to the considerations made by Hamilton, however, arise quite spontaneously if one considers that Russell does not complain of the same problems declared by his teammate and also in qualifying, as mentioned, he always managed to overtake him. StHowever, it is about experiences and driving styles. After three years with a Williams that was far from competitive and not at all easy to drive, Russell switched to a Mercedes which, although it is no longer the title car driven by Lewis for years, certainly gives him much better sensations than those had in his first three years in F1. Lewis is also a driver in his own right, saying that he loves oversteering cars, a rather rare fact in Formula 1, and that he gets the most out of the car pushed to the limit thanks to the control of the rear axle. But this control comes from the sensations that the driver feels with his body, and if these are somehow “altered” by an unusual driving position, it is clear that the confidence in taking the car to the limit cannot be the same.

Possible solutions to the problem

Mercedes promised in statements released to the media that he will listen to Hamilton’s requirement and will try to bring him back to his ideal driving conditions. However, how to do it is far from simple. The spending limits imposed by the budget cap would not allow the introduction of a heavy modification such as changing the wheelbase size of the single-seater. It would be necessary to redesign the body and likely re-crash test it, which is to say the least unlikely to do during the season. On the other hand, it is very probable that the Mercedes “without bellies” will disappear on the occasion of the Imola Grand Prix to make way for a more traditional sidepods design. This will allow the radiators, accessory components and perhaps even the side anti-intrusion cones to be relocated inside them, making it possible to shorten the single-seater a bit and reposition the driver’s seat further away from the front axle. However, much will depend on how radical the revision of the car’s bellies will be considering the time limits available and expenditure imposed by the financial regulation. Another way to recover a few centimeters could be to change the attachment points of the suspension to the frame, bringing the front axle of the car further forward. But we would be talking about a few centimetres and the impacts on the aerodynamics of the suspension profiles and on the dynamics of the same are in any case subjects of considerable complexity. Facing them and solving them in the best way must be a challenge that is really worth winning.