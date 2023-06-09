There are two ways in which a society can face a traumatic past in which, in a country, the human work left many victims, including murdered, displaced or exiled people. A topic that in several countries has become a kind of Rubicon that polarizes political positions behind which the difference between tolerance and intolerance is usually hidden.

One path is the recovery of historical memory. Not only as a tribute to the victims, but as a message, for the present and the future, of serious events that must be known —and known to the new generations— so that they never happen again. The other way is the opposite: oblivion, what we could call the “turning of the page”, in the name of an abstract idea of ​​”reconciliation” that omits knowing the truth. Erasing events that generated thousands and even millions of victims, giving rise to impunity and a society that dispenses with their memory, under the pretext of reconciliation.

What is behind this contradiction is usually a terrible past. That ranges, for example, from the Hitlerian or Polpotian genocides and the Spanish Civil War to those murdered by bloody dictatorships in the southern Latin American cone (Chile, Argentina, Uruguay) in the seventies and eighties, reaching tens of thousands of deaths in Peru, both by the action of terrorism and by agents of the State. And there are many other cases in the region and in the world.

Just as there have been very serious events that did not deserve particular expungement, memorials or “truth commissions” or, in short, public policies to promote memory and pay homage to the victims.

Undoubtedly the most spectacular “sanatory” public policy in recent decades has been that of Germany rebuilt after the tragedy of World War II. For anyone who visits the country, there is nothing left but to bow with respect to the shocking results, steps not to throw under the rug the atrocities of Nazism since the 1930s and during the Second World War with several million targets of persecution, destruction or death for belonging to a certain race, ethnicity or nationality.

Millions of Jews, political dissidents, Gypsies, homosexuals, people with physical and mental disabilities were targeted for destruction or massacres for belonging to a certain race, ethnicity or nationality. The names of concentration camps such as Dachau, Buchenwald, Mauthausen or Auschwitz-Birkenau (Poland) remained for memory. Talking with people, you can see the spectacular impact these memorials and German public education have had on the generations that were not yet alive when the horrors of Nazism struck.

In other countries, the relative silence in the face of their own responsibilities in the history of terrible events and in the Second World War itself has not, however, been a matter of special “memorialization” as, for example, Japan.

But outside of these great world catastrophes of human work, it has been rather in conflicts and “internal” situations of some countries in which the existence or not of clear and consistent public policies has been most vividly seen. Conversely, on the contrary, for internal political reasons, many have been the subject of controversy and even regressive proposals. These days in Spain, for example, within the recently begun electoral campaign for the July 23 election, the position of the right-wing candidates, for example, to repeal the Democratic Memory Law, is striking. One of the objectives of this law is, precisely, to recognize those who suffered persecution or violence, for political, ideological, thought or opinion, conscience or religious belief, sexual orientation and identity reasons, during the period between the coup State of July 18, 1936, the Civil War, the Franco dictatorship until the adoption of the current Constitution in 1978.

In the Latin American context, several notable steps have been taken in recent decades —literally “memorable”— of the former, that is, the recovery of historical memory. Not without tension and contradiction with those who, from extreme conservatism, prefer oblivion and not talk about atrocious events and responsibilities.

In the last 20 to 30 years, important steps have been taken in the region to preserve the memory so that terrible events are known by future generations so that they are not repeated. For example, the Museum of Memory and Human Rights in Santiago de Chile referred to the long Pinochet dictatorship or the Place of Memory (LUM) in Lima on the internal armed conflict generated in Peru by the terrorist actions of Sendero Luminoso. and the atrocities that resulted in the serious responsibilities of agents of State institutions. Also the Museo Sitio de Memoria, located in what was the Army Mechanics School (ESMA) in Buenos Aires, a detention and extermination center during the military dictatorship between 1976 and 1983 of thousands of detainees and disappeared, many of whom they perished on the “flights of death”.

Things being so, the fact is that for a radical sector of societies, remembering seems to be more of a threat and not a necessary step against the repetition of the horror. If in today’s Spain there are those who promote in their political discourse turning a page from the past that seems uncomfortable for some, something similar is happening in a Latin America already infected with the global virus of political polarization. Something of that same retarded spirit floats in other parts.

This is what happened in Lima with the LUM, a memory space inaugurated in 2015 with the cooperation of Germany. The exhibition begins precisely by recalling how the terrorist violence of Sendero Luminoso began in 1980, which bloodied the country for twenty years.

But, how could it be otherwise, at the LUM the exhibition also deals with the victims of serious human rights violations committed by the State, something that for some extremists it is better to omit. Thus, the municipal authority in Lima, in the hands of a far-right political group, abruptly ordered the closure of the LUM with administrative objections that could have been handled differently. For the moment, the crisis has been overcome, but we already know about the sword of Damocles that hangs over its functioning within a general political context that is increasingly tense and regressive.

These currents of regression that seek to cancel memory and that it be repeated and spread to other countries should not be surprising. And that, with this, it is intended to erase serious events from history. That they must be known and remembered as data from history so that in the formation of future generations there are better and greater elements so that these tragedies are not repeated. Canceling memory, on the contrary, is how encouraging the repetition of tragedies becomes more possible.