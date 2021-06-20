The Punkt MP02 that has been used for the test santi Burgos

A month ago I ripped the SIM card out of my phone and shoved it into something more like a calculator. I left behind WhatsApp and 82 other apps (eighty-two!). And I moved to the island that is Punkt’s MP02. East swiss phone, on sale for 329 euros, is presented as “the best of two worlds”. It has an internet connection and has just added access to Signal, the messaging system that rivals WhatsApp, but it is not useful for browsing or using any other application. The device can only be used as a router that connects to other devices. Beyond this possibility, the MP02s are telephones of those of the dictionary of the Royal Spanish Academy: “Devices to talk on the phone.” They don’t even have the snake game.

The objective of this SIM move was to put life to the test without those screens that spill all kinds of information on us every time we turn them on. Sometimes they help us and sometimes they hinder us. Sometimes they connect us to our loved ones and sell us the smartest advertisers. That they have our attention for an average of 4.2 hours a day, according to the latest data by App Annie.

The beginning of the end

The start of the experiment has a ceremonial point. I prepare a message to distribute among my frequent contacts, I check the applications to see which one I am going to miss the most – oh, Google Maps – and I write down the phones that I think I will need. The announcement of the imminent disconnection arouses a range of reactions ranging from disbelief to envy. “It’s a joke, right? I refuse, ”says a friend. “I hate the fucking mobile,” sums up another.

I deactivate the phone thinking about the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games, instead of lighting a torch I am putting out a device that during the last 4 years has not been disconnected for more than 24 hours. “Do you still have WhatsApp?” My partner asks me. I see one last viral video – a dog running wild towards the sea – and I proceed.

Already on the new mobile, I am greeted by the silhouette and the currucucú of a dove. I type my pin for the first time on physical keys after at least five years (it took me to get rid of the Blackberry) and fiddle with its functions: the old combo of calls and SMS is completed by calendar, clock, notes, calculator and access to Signal (which we will not use during the trial month), dubbed Pidgeon. The MP02 delivers what it promises, is easy to use, enables quality calls, and can effectively give third-party devices access to the internet. Phones like this, known as minimalist phones, have a small but persistent market. According to the data of Pew Research, 20% of Spaniards use telephones that are not a smartphone, compared to 78% who do use smartphones and the anecdotal 2% who do not use either one or the other.

A window to the world During this experiment, I tried not to use Signal to avoid cheating, but I enabled it for testing at the end of the disconnect month. Having this messaging application –and someone on the other side to receive our messages– changes the picture quite a bit. Although Punkt points out that they have enabled it as an extra security measure for voice calls, the groups and the blessed voice notes are also available, which save fighting with the physical keyboard.

The first hours are spent in tension. Imagining scenarios in which I will need my mobile and wondering if I have forgotten to notify someone important. A clear lack of WhatsApp that until now had been invisible to me is the impossibility of establishing the sending of an automatic message like the ones we program in the work email when we go on vacation: “I’m not here. Call me or send me an SMS ”.

That same afternoon I meet for a drink with friends: deprived of Google Maps, I memorize the way to the bar before leaving, I make a mental note of the potential need to buy a map and I discover that I cannot see the restaurant menus because the MP02 cannot it has a camera and now everything is QR codes. This is the first and probably the stupidest of countless times not to have a cell phone normal it has forced me to resort to the generosity of others.

Change of routines

Until this last month, I could affirm without exaggeration, that the mobile is the first thing I see when I wake up every day and the last thing before going to sleep. As I wake up, I go on a sluggish tour of the front pages of newspapers, Twitter, WhatsApp, Slack, Instagram, and email and no less than half an hour later, I crawl over to the coffee pot. The first morning with the MP02, I picked up the phone, saw an SMS, and stared at the ceiling struggling not to fall asleep again. After five minutes I pulled off the mattress. Waking up without an ocean of rigs to dive on hasn’t been my favorite experience this month, but it has made my mornings more productive. For the nights, I confess with shame that I ended up moving to a tablet.

The thirst for notifications intensifies throughout the day. But the phone is dry. Desperate, I send a message to my brother: “How lonely I am.” At two hours, the heavenly vibration of the mobile sounds: “Because you want.” During the day, my eyes go to the tabs open in the browser, unsuccessfully searching for the WhatsApp Web icon. On countless occasions I open it without realizing it, by pure reflex. But the messaging platform owned by Facebook does not allow chatting for now if the mobile is not connected to the internet. This option, by the way, is available in Signal and Telegram, but with few exceptions, both applications are empty rooms in which only silence responds. On the third day I begin to look at that empty little screen with some contempt. Even so, when people ask me if I would continue to use a phone like that, I answer with conviction: “Yes, when I’m not working.”

During the workday, disconnection is not an option. Not having access to email or the instant messaging platform Slack forces me to always keep an eye on those two tabs, always open on my computer. Inside and outside of work, this tool becomes the main substitute for everything you would normally do from your mobile: ordering a taxi, ordering food at home, reading the newspaper, recording interviews, doing business with the bank, watching series … The problem is that, however portable it is, carrying it with me whenever I go out is not an option. It is also not particularly comfortable to carry it around the house.

Side view of Punkt’s MP02

The calm

As the weeks go by, the silence of the MP02 becomes part of the routine. The ridiculous anxiety due to lack of stimuli disappears and I barely look at my mobile because I do not expect anything from it. Still, I’m not disconnected. I keep receiving the occasional SMS every day -infinitely less than on WhatsApp- and, best of all, my personal email is no longer a cyber garbage dump: a friend sends me a 3D ultrasound where you can see her daughter’s face, that is falling. “I hope this is still your email,” says the subject. My mother manages to send me a photo of the tomatoes that are starting to grow in the garden at home. I myself use email to share good news with what was once a WhatsApp group. And I am convinced that I value and remember those exchanges better because they do not arrive lost in the wake-up calls of about a hundred applications.

It is also clear that living with one of these phones requires giving up the constant conversations that allow not only to keep up with the little things, but also to see what our loved ones are doing in the photos they send us. The excruciating slowness of the physical keyboard makes sure of this, and brings me a little closer to the nerves of myself every time I accidentally erase everything I had typed.

On the other hand, the luxury of disconnection imposes on family and friends the need to make an extra effort, which in many cases is tiny, but it still seems unfair to me. They have read me the menu of the restaurants. They have asked me for taxis. They have taught me Instagram. They have guided me by phone through the streets of Madrid because from a certain point I forgot that I did not have Google Maps.

“As you exit the subway, keep going east.”

-Forgives?

“In the opposite direction the cars go.”

They have come to look for me at the other end of a park because in the concrete jungle I regularly orient myself, but among the trees I have the sense of direction of a spinning top. He lent me a phone so I can follow my brother’s progress in his first marathon. They have taken into account my absence and have taken the trouble to call for the important things and send SMS for those that are not vital, but they keep company. And they have been telling me everything that I have missed.

I also had to accept the minor inconveniences of not having a flashlight, not being able to ask the virtual assistant to make my calls, set my alarm clock, or tell me if dogs can eat cherries. It was especially difficult for me not to be able to listen to music in the supermarket or in the dead times in the subway. And I couldn’t share the photo of my dog ​​wearing a pizza carton neckline. But frustrations coexist with an advantage that he believed lost. When I use the phone, I do what I had in mind and put it down. I don’t digress through notifications and social media until I realize I’ve gotten lost and end up wondering what the hell I had picked up my phone for.

Can you live without internet on your phone? No apps? No camera? The simple and obvious answer is yes. The problem is that disconnection requires small comfort sacrifices in a world full of QR codes and digital services that is no longer intended for existence outside the internet, but it also allows us to gain some perspective on the relationship we have with these gadgets and which ones. of her siren songs are the ones we really need to hear.

