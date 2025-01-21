The uncomfortable legacy of Jean-Marie Le Pen that his daughter tries to silence to conquer the Elysée

“Provocation leads to provocation. Jean-Marie Le Pen was always a provocateur and someone like that is responded to with provocations.” The phrase uttered a few days ago by the veteran French journalist Alain Duhamel summarizes well the reactions that followed the death of the tutelary figure of the French extreme right.

The day his death was announced, on January 7, hundreds of people spontaneously gathered in Paris in the Place de la République with bottles of champagne, to celebrate the disappearance of a man who called himself a “devil.” of the republic”, aware of the visceral rejection that it provoked in the majority of the French population.

Among the political class, many preferred not to address the issue, given the impossibility of talking about the former president of the National Front (renamed the National Group in 2018) without mentioning the racist, homophobic and anti-Semitic statements that marked his political career. “His role in public life is now a question that History must judge,” the Elysee Palace said in a statement.

Prime Minister François Bayrou, whose continuity in office could depend on Marine Le Pen’s abstention in a motion of no confidence, wrote a more laudatory message on X. “Beyond the controversies, which were his favorite weapon, and the necessary underlying confrontations, Jean-Marie Le Pen was a figure in French political life. “Those of us who faced him knew how combative he was.”

These “controversies” today pose a problem to his political heirs, who are trying to vindicate the figure of the man who was their leader for half a century, while seeking to hide or minimize the hate speeches he maintained. “Throughout six decades of active political combat, he proved to be a visionary who brought to public debate the great questions that shape current political life, such as demography and its corollary, immigration, as well as globalization and the decline of France. , national sovereignty and the risk of dilution in the European Union”, defended the official statement of the National Group (RN, for its acronym in French).

No mention of Le Pen’s claims about the “natural inequality of races,” her participation in torture during the war in Algeriathe stigmatization of HIV-positive people, the denial of the Holocaust or the judicial sentence for “apology for war crimes” in the 70s for releasing an album titled The Third Reich. Voices and songs of the German revolution.

Rupture

Since Marine Le Pen took the reins of training in 2011 and began her normalization strategy (dédiabolisation in French), intended to eliminate the most controversial statements – without changing the programmatic axes or the orientation of the party – the figure of his father became an obstacle. In particular, they hindered a key element in the strategy: the conversion of an anti-Semitic formation into a “bulwark against anti-Semitism”, a role that they have claimed in recent years.

The breakup between father and daughter came in 2015, in a context of good results in the municipal elections that anticipated Marine Le Pen’s electoral growth two years later in the 2017 presidential election. In April of that year, in an interview on BFM- TV, Jean-Marie Le Pen, who was still honorary president of the National Front, repeated that, for him, the gas chambers were “a detail of the history of the Second World War.”

Le Pen was suspended from office, a decision he opposed, taking his daughter and his party to court. Marine Le Pen then accused her father of “harming the National Front” since he could not stand that she had overshadowed him with her best results. He responded by stating that he was “ashamed that [Marine] will bear his name.”

The episode has been remembered in recent weeks by French journalists and political scientists who point to it as the manifestation of a fundamental difference between Jean-Marie and Marine Le Pen: a diametrically opposed conception of the party’s objectives. Unlike his daughter, Jean-Marie Le Pen never sought power, for him provocation and the promotion of his ideas were an end in themselves.

Reconciliation

However, after almost a decade apart, father and daughter would reconcile in the last years of the party founder’s life. A rapprochement facilitated by the fact that Jean-Marie Le Pen gradually moved away from active political life.

In the days after her father’s death, Marine Le Pen explained in an exclusive interview on the Journal du dimanche that he would never “forgive” himself for the decision to exclude him from the party. “I know it caused him immense pain. Making that decision was one of the hardest things I’ve ever done. And for the rest of my life, I will always ask myself the question: Could I have done things differently?”

In reality, in the Le Pen family and in the main party of the French extreme right, intimacy and politics have long been inseparable. For part of the militant base, particularly the most radical groups, Jean-Marie Le Pen has always been an icon. Others, the new leaders, fear that the memory of Le Pen could return to diabolize the party that is now trying to convey the message that it is ready to govern.

The image problem materialized last Thursday in the church of Notre-Dame du Val-de-Grâce, in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, where a mass was celebrated in commemoration of Jean-Marie Le Pen (the funeral had been a few days before in Brittany). The diary Liberation It was echoed that dozens of members of radical groups, in addition to well-known racist and anti-Semitic activists linked to the extreme right, had tried to access the ceremony to pay tribute to the one they identify as a tutelary figure. In many cases the party’s security service prevented their access.

Jean-Marie Le Pen dies, the ultra who brought the extreme right to the front line of politics in France

Marine Le Pen has become an expert at navigating these dilemmas before French public opinion. “We have nothing to be ashamed of in relation to our history,” he stated at the colloquium celebrating the 50th anniversary of the party in October 2022. An event in which his father did not participate, despite being one of the members. founders.