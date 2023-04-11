Luis Alejandro Alfonso Salamanca, alias El Tío, is presented by the Prosecutor’s Office after his capture. ATTORNEY GENERAL OF THE NATION

The man who ordered more than 30 murders and led the paramilitary group that sowed terror in Soacha in the early 2000s looks like an old pensioner today. Dressed in a sweatshirt, cap and sneakers, Luis Alfonso Salamanca, alias The unclewas captured this Monday by the Prosecutor’s Office, more than 20 years after having imposed a violent regime, which killed and displaced dozens of young people in the neighboring municipality of Bogotá.

The uncle He is accused of having been the head of the feared Capital Bloc, the group of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia (AUC) that settled in the south of Bogotá and persecuted young people, sex workers, drug users and street dwellers under the bloodthirsty modality of “social cleansing”. The Prosecutor’s Office has captured him as allegedly responsible for 34 homicides.

After the demobilization of the AUC in 2006, Salamanca managed to evade justice by posing as a merchant. He was aging peacefully, until various ex-paramilitaries began to point it out in their statements to the Justice and Peace Law. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, The uncle, paid 400,000 pesos for each homicide. “In the course of the process, it was proven that the victims corresponded to persons identified as being linked to criminal activities, inhabitants and community leaders who had ideas contrary to paramilitary groups,” announced the Prosecutor’s Office when reporting their capture on Monday.

The facts for which Salamanca has been arrested recalls a chapter that has been reviewed by the Historical Memory Center (CMH) as one of the bloodiest of paramilitary violence in Bogotá. At the beginning of the 2000s, Soacha had to get used to living under the order that the paramilitaries tried to install, declaring those whom they classified as “vicious”, “bazuqueros” and “undesirables” a military objective. With the arrival of the Capital Front, pamphlets and graffiti began to appear that the inhabitants of Ciudad Bolívar and Soacha still remember today. The common motto was: “Good children go to bed early. We put bad children to bed”, reports the CMH.

The paramilitary front that he led The uncle, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, imposed curfews, which mainly affected the young generations. “They couldn’t be on the street after eight or nine at night, on pain of being killed or disappeared. The night patrols and the disappearances of young people in broad daylight were also part of this set of practices”, the Memory Center has documented. “The social cleansing established by the Capital Front was characterized by murders and disappearances, preceded by intimidation and night patrols. The waves of violence in the peripheral neighborhoods left a high number of people murdered and disappeared, often in broad daylight and in plain sight. Inhabitants and paramilitaries recognized that many sectors surrounding Ciudad Bolívar and Soacha became mass graves because that way they could erase any evidence”.

The testimonies collected by the CMH show a violence that was merciless against the weakest and displaced dozens of families. “Finding a dead person was normal. The hardest thing was that one day they did a cleanup and killed many very young people, they killed pregnant girls; I think there were more than fifteen young people who were killed,” says a woman’s statement to the CMH.

The vestiges of paramilitary violence are felt in Soacha, more than two decades after the AUC installed terror among the population. Last year at least 132 people were murdered and this year there are 29, according to the Peace and Reconciliation Foundation. Isaac Morales, coordinator of coexistence and citizen security of this organization, says that although they have been “transformed”, the practices of paramilitarism are still present. “There is a legacy of paramilitarism, in which those who think differently are eliminated. There are actions related to micro-trafficking and drug dealing that are being controlled by organizations with that paramilitary heritage.” Morales speaks of the “urban arms” of armed groups such as the Clan del Golfo or Los Paisas or Los Camilos, which control illegal economies through extortion and paid homicides.

Young people have been the main victims of the violence that the AUC installed there and that persists until now. The extrajudicial executions, for which truth and justice are still being demanded today, marked one of the worst moments in the country’s recent history. Dozens of youngsters were deceived with false promises of work and murdered and illegally presented by the State as combat casualties, without justice to date. In Soacha there were 19 cases, in the whole country 6,402 between 2002 and 2008, during the governments of Álvaro Uribe. “The country has a historical debt with the young people who were executed, but also with those who were forcibly recruited and who were victims of the so-called ‘social cleansing’,” says the analyst, for whom the capture of alias El tío could be an opportunity to find out the truth about what happened in the early 2000s in Soacha and answer the question that its residents have been asking themselves for so many years: “Who gave the order?”

“The scope of the capture of The uncle it depends on how much the truth can contribute to the reparation of the victims, since this has been one of the great gaps in the justice system to which the ex-paramilitaries have submitted”, points out the researcher who speaks of the impunity that has existed in front of to the responsibility of political and economic groups in the violence carried out by the AUC. The arrest of Luis Alfonso Salamanca is a test for the ordinary justice system, which has in its hands the possibility of revealing who was involved in the selective murders and the terror regime that hit Soacha two decades ago, less than ten kilometers from the House of Narino.

