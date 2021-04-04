Roman Shevelev, the uncle of a six-year-old girl from Novosibirsk, with whom the energy company tried to collect her mother’s debt for housing and communal services, commented on the case against the child.

As the man told the TV channel REN TV, he became aware of his niece’s debt in January. She and her family members owed about 50 thousand rubles. The child’s mother died several years ago from pneumonia. As a result, her daughter and ex-husband became the heirs of the apartment, the property was divided in shares.

As a result, the girl became the legal successor of the debt of 26 thousand rubles, Shevelev explained.

“No information was received either at the home address where the late sister lived, or at the home address of my mother,” he said, adding that as a result, the debt was divided into the child and her grandmother.

At the same time, the girl is not an orphan, she is raised by her father, so collecting a debt from an incapacitated child was perceived as an absurd situation, Shevelev noted.

At a meeting in the Kolyvan District Court, it was decided to change the defendant in the case and appoint the girl’s father to them.

In addition, as Shevelev added, as soon as the case was made public, the amount began to decline.

As noted by the lawyer Maria Yarmush, a six-year-old child cannot be a defendant in court for claims for debt collection. According to the lawyer, the summons of the girl to the court was a mistake and the failure to notify the court that the child was the defendant.