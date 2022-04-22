Ludovica Bargellini’s uncle revealed in an interview what may have happened on the night of the accident

It is a really difficult and delicate moment what the family members of Ludovica Bargellini, the 35-year-old actress who died in a dramatic accident. The uncle, who is now in Rome with his parents, revealed what may have happened that night as he was on his way home.

At the moment all the investigations of the case for this terrible story, but there are no other people involved in the impact. It would seem that it all happened probably for one stroke of sleep.

The drama happened later Easter Monday, on the night of Tuesday 19 April. Precisely on the Christopher Columbus, at the intersection with via Grotta, in Rome.

Ludovica had been with some friends to celebrate. After resuming his Launch Y, had begun the journey home. Probably from a fall asleep, she has lost control of the vehicle.

As a result, after going off the road, she finished her run against the guard rail. Passers-by were the first to alert the doctors. The intervention of the firefighters was also necessary on the spot, as the actress was stuck between the sheet metal of his car.

Despite the timely transport to the hospital, for Ludovica they could not do anything more. The traumas reported after the accident, for her, turned out to be fatal.

The story of Ludovica Bargellini’s uncle

The 35-year-old was originally from Pistoia, but she had moved to Rome for some time now. She worked like costume designer at the theater, but he had also landed several roles in some commercials and other TV series. The uncle Enrico Minati to a local newspaper, said:

The most likely hypothesis is that he had a sleep stroke. She was very close to home, less than 5 minutes by car.