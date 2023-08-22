The story of Stephan’s uncle, the 8-year-old boy who lost his life at the Terme di Cretone: “We trust the investigation”

Stephan’s uncle, the 8 year old boy who lost his life in the swimming pool at the Terme di Cretone, wanted to tell the last moments of his grandson’s life and ask for the truth on behalf of his family.

The man has publicly expressed what is the thought of the father of the 8-year-old boy, his brother-in-law. They can’t understand what happened and they can’t explain why in front of an exhaust pipe like that, there was no protective grate.

The words of the uncle of 8 year old boy

Such a pipe without a grate is something absurd. Stephan got in it and got his legs caught.

A tube with a diameter of about 30 cm, which has sucked little Stephan. Everyone present tried to save him, but in the end he was recovered, now lifeless, after two hours. Firefighters were forced to break the wall.

My nephew was in the water with his little sister, the parents were at the edge of the pool. At one point the little girl approached her father and said: ‘Dad, Stephan has gone away’. At just 5 years old, she couldn’t predict what was happening but she never saw her brother in the water again. With a grate it wouldn’t have happened, the water pressure was too strong.

The uncle explained that at that moment everyone started looking for the child, even making him call over the loudspeaker, as they believed he was hanging around who knows where. Then, the dad himself realized that he was in the water. He threw himself and tried to pull him out, but he couldn’t make it, he was stuck. Other bathers tried to do the same while waiting for the fire brigade. Eventually, Stephan’s lifeless body was recovered two hours later by firefighters, who were forced to break through the wall.