Musician, writer, singer, film director … Rob zombie (real name Robert Cummings) is one of those unclassifiable multifaceted figures exalted through the Sitges Festival, where he was awarded an Honor Prize for his contribution to contemporary horror cinema, he has been chosen for lbring to the big screen a feature film about the mythical Monster family, from 1960s television.

In the 1960s, two famous families competed on American television: ‘The Addams Family’, on ABC, and ‘The Monster Family’, on CBS. Both were families indebted to Universal’s horror movies of the 1930s. Los locos Addams was based on the comic strips by Charles Addams. The mother, Morticia, was a vampire. The rest of the Addams were Gomez, the sinister father who tortures himself; his gloomy sons, Wednesday and Pugsley; Uncle Fetid; Lucas, the butler, and Cosa, a hand with a life of its own. This family had already jumped to the big screen in a series of two feature films in the 90s and a third, animation, in 2019. Instead of their rivals, the Monsters, they perished fighting with the cinema. Now Rob Zombie is going to bring them out of their slumber.

The Zombie Movie It is not the first attempt to resurrect the Monsters. Several films were released with the original cast, as well as a series in 1988 called ‘The Munster Today’, with new actors and ran for three seasons. More recently, NBC filmed the pilot episode of a new version of it, titled ‘Mockingbird Lane’, although the series did not take place. However, this episode aired on Halloween night 2012.

The members of this family were Herman Munster, really Frankenstein, as a father; the vampire Lily (who played Yvonne de Carlo to whom the series gave a new life when the cinema had already turned its back), who was the mother; grandfather Dracula, Eddie, the lycanthrope child and cousin Marilyn, the only human, as the ‘weirdo’ of the family.

Rob Zombie, who in addition to being the director was the founder and leader of the White Zombie band, until its dissolution in the first decade of this century, has directed titles such as ‘The House of 1000 Corpses’ or ‘The Devil’s Renegades’ and has confirmed the project through his Instagram account, and although nothing is known about the cast yet, rumors point to Sheri Moon Zombie, the director’s wife, who had already acted in his other films, and Jeff daniel phillips (‘Westworld’) as the new Lily and Herman Munster.

It is foreseeable that Zombie, an admirer of both Alice Cooper and Judas Priest, as well as James Mason, of comics, fanzines and horror films, haga a much wilder and iconoclastic movie than those that were made at the time on the Addams.