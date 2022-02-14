The PlayStation Productions tape has yet to hit theaters in the United States.

This past Friday, the Uncharted movie, a Sony tape and PlayStation Productions action-packed movie that has yet to open in bigger markets like the US. Until a few days have passed we will not be able to assess its box office performance, but we already have the data for the first weekend.

In 2021 it is surpassed by Venom and Spider-Manas collected Varietyin Spain the film has grossed 3.5 million dollars in its opening days, approximately €3.1 million To the change. It has occupied the highest place on the list, and they are remarkable figures if we take into account the situation that cinemas have been experiencing since the pandemic arrived. For comparison, only two productions surpassed Nathan Drake’s film last year: Venom and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Internationally, the premiere of Uncharted has reached 15 different countries, taking over the different markets. In total, he has raised so far $21.5 millionwhich means, compared to other blockbusters released during the pandemic, 12% more than Eternals, 18% above Black Widow and 21% higher than the data for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

At the critical level, the film has sown certain doubts. The public has given him a 50% approval in Rotten Tomatoes (not released in the United States yet), and enjoys a 6 rating on FilmAffinity. Our colleague Chema Mansilla was able to see it before its premiere, and in his review of Uncharted he makes it clear that it is very enjoyablealthough it leaves its unforgettable protagonist on the road.

