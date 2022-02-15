This weekend will be launching the film of Uncharted in theaters around the world. While some territories in Europe You already had the opportunity to see it, here in Mexico We will have to wait a couple of days to do it, however, the feature film already has official ratings and they are not very good.

In accordance with Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a total of 48 reviews for a score of 52%. For its part, in metacritic It has 23 reviews for a rating of 47/100. Most critics agree that the film’s action and pace are its best parts, but the performances of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg What Nate and Sulli respectively leave much to be desired.

It seems that Uncharted failed to break the curse of video game adaptations, however, this rating could be much higher than many expected. Of course, you will have to see it yourself to really criticize it, but things are not looking good for this new production.

Uncharted arrives in theaters Mexico on February 17 this year.

Publisher’s note: It was to be expected that the film would not have the best reception with critics, especially since it changed directors seven times. Fans may find something salvageable in all this mess, but at least for now, PlayStation Productions started the year off on the wrong foot.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes / metacritic