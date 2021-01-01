Their names are William, Richard and their friends Linda and Kevin. These English settled in Sourdeval in La Manche where they work. On New Year’s Eve, it was with a certain sadness that they saw their country leave the European Union. After months of negotiation, the time has finally come. An agreement has been reached with new rules framing the relationship between London and Brussels to enter into force on January 1. But for these Britons in France, the year 2021 begins in uncertainty.

I don’t think anyone on both sides really knows what’s going on. It is urgently done by politicians. No one knows what’s in the deal. William jamieson British citizen

For Linda, the UK’s exit from Europe is a step backwards. The Briton, who manages guest rooms in the village, does not want to return to England. A country she no longer understands.

This agreement will have consequences for French and British nationals. Until October 1, 2021, French citizens will be able to travel with their valid identity card or passport to travel to England. After this date, the French must present their passport to cross the border. There is no need for visas if the duration of the stay does not exceed 6 months in the United Kingdom. This will also be the case for professional reasons. As for the British working in France, they will have to obtain a residence permit from September 30.