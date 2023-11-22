In all of Spain there must not be even a dozen people with the pathology that Guille suffers from. Its discoverers named it Desanto Shinawi syndrome and it is a rare among rare diseases. One of those that not even most doctors know about. And, as often happens on these occasions, his parents have had to fight to reach a diagnosis and to provide him with adequate care, which includes physiotherapy and speech therapy to stimulate psychomotor development that is far behind children his age (two years and eight months).

It all started with what seemed like a delay in growth when Guille was not yet one year old. And that was what several doctors diagnosed him at the Peace Hospital in Madrid. Several, because she rarely saw them the same, says Laura, her mother. This, despite the fact that when she was treated for the first time by the neurologist who diagnosed her, she noticed it on her face, as soon as she saw him. “I don’t know which one he is, but this child has a genetic syndrome,” said Alberto Fernández-Jaén, head of the department of child neurology at the Quironsalud University Hospital in Madrid.

What gave him away was, in addition to his small size, “his domed forehead, small nose, the shape of his ears, and his swollen hands and feet,” as his mother described him. The characteristics of the syndrome are developmental delay, hypotonia, speech delay, mild to moderate intellectual disability, abnormal behavior, and dimorphic facial features. Those who are used to dealing with children with these types of disorders identify them quickly. Cristina Corral, the physiotherapist she went to, also detected a syndrome on the fly (without specifying which one) before she had her definitive diagnosis.

But as is the case with ailments that are so out of the norm, for other professionals they go unnoticed. This is the big problem with rare diseases: patients wait an average of four years to obtain a diagnosis and, in 20% of cases, 10 or more years pass, according to the Spanish Federation of Rare Diseases (Feder). This entire period is time lost in treatments and rehabilitation that can decisively influence the life and development of the affected person.

Guille didn’t take that long. When her parents saw that they couldn’t figure out what was happening to her son, they went to Fernández-Jaén. The diagnosis came last May, when Guille was just over two years old and her parents had been uncertain for almost a year and a half. “The tests cost 2,200 euros, but it was clear that if I had to stop eating, I was going to do it to find out what was happening to my child,” says Laura. “He was already two years old and he didn’t say a word. In addition, he suffered from constant episodes of bronchiolitis and breathed like a French bulldog. As a mother, I wondered how no one noticed that something was wrong with her,” she continues.

When he was diagnosed with the syndrome, his parents looked everywhere for help, other parents to find support, but they found nothing. The only place where they specifically treat the disease is in St. Louis (United States), where the doctors who discovered it a little over a decade ago are. In Spain, as far as they know, there are only about seven identified cases and Fernández-Jaén estimates that there are no more than a hundred worldwide, although he acknowledges that there may be more that have not been published in any scientific journal and many more without a diagnosis.

The doctor justifies the importance of finding the disease as soon as possible: “It is vital, first of all, because you avoid unnecessary tests, which means the family must be on a pilgrimage between centers and specialists and cause great suffering. Secondly, you can implement a specific stimulation and speech therapy program, because you know what problems are going to affect the child.”

Good progression

Since he started working with Guille last April, Corral, his physiotherapist, has seen enormous progress: “The work has focused on balance and respiratory problems. “Now it can move independently, something I wouldn’t have thought possible when we started before the summer.”

Corral, specialized in neurological and respiratory physiotherapy, is used to dealing with parents who usually demand quick solutions. But there are none in these cases. “I prefer to propose what the worst scenario could be. I knew that Guille was going to walk, but I didn’t know if she was going to do it without support, she thought that she would still require a walker, which in the end she did not need. But not all children are as lucky as Guille, because not all parents can afford home physio and waiting lists for early care sometimes take years. “Your child’s health should not be conditioned by the economy,” she reflects.

Daniel de Vicente, from the Feder board of directors, knows that it is common for parents to end up resorting to the private one. “Although there are more and more diagnostic means in the public sector, they tend to be delayed and end up paying, because delay will always cause worsening of the pathology; Even in cases where there is no treatment, support can greatly improve the quality of life of the patient and his environment, on a physical and psychological level,” he explains.

Guille’s prognosis is hopeful. She walks and talks. “She says single words and many onomatopoeias of animals, which she likes very much; Not phrases, not like she should for her age, but she is moving forward,” says Laura. Her biggest problems center on the cardiorespiratory system. This month she has already been hospitalized for a few days for bronchiolitis. “And no one can tell us how this may evolve, or if new problems will arise. It is the uncertainty in which we live. And we won’t know if we don’t investigate more,” claims her mother.

