Thierry baubet

Psychiatrist and university professor

How have all the stages related to the pandemic been experienced over the past year?

Thierry baubet During the first confinement, everyone felt like they had to face a difficult but relatively short, limited ordeal. There was this idea of ​​a resolution. And therefore a form of unity: we were all going to actively contribute to finding a way out. Today, we no longer have the possibility to act as this summer, as if the threat were over. Constantly, current events plunge us back into the existence of a danger, with an uncertainty that remains over the duration of this crisis. What is wearing out almost as much as the virus, it is these incessant contradictory speeches which are sometimes very minority, but extremely relayed. From morning to night, we are bombarded with negative information.

Some of your colleagues speak of a third wave of psychiatry …

Thierry baubet I do not agree with this idea. We had already been sold the second wave… I don’t know if it makes a lot of sense to compare the waves of the virus to what happens in psychiatry. This simplification misses the essential issues. In the chronic situation we are living in, the problem is not only related to confinement. It is also the threat that hangs over, the uncertainty about what will happen, what we can plan or not, the difficulty of imagining an exit from the crisis. All this greatly weakens the whole of society. And of course, it will affect more people who were in a borderline situation. But also institutions, such as psychiatry, which were already holding on with bits of string. In Seine-Saint-Denis, entire cities are devoid of psychiatrists. In ten years, half of the child psychiatrists have disappeared. However, the field of psychiatry is expanding more and more with a much larger social demand. We are failing to cope and it certainly will not work out. The government has announced the upcoming holding of psychiatry assizes. We will have to follow this very closely.

Young people feel like they are being sacrificed, old people too. Why these two generations in particular?

Thierry baubet This is what happens when we do not manage to form a group, with a sort of “competition of misfortunes”. We hear this discourse everywhere: wouldn’t it be worth letting the old people die? Should we sacrifice the young? We lack unifying speeches. However, we must project ourselves into this crisis together, continue to think about everything that can make us feel better, and better tolerate this moment, which is extremely painful, but which will have an end. Part of our population is really in extreme conditions of destitution, loneliness and neglect. But we cannot generalize to a category as broad as that of the young or the old. People in financial difficulty, or who experience domestic violence, are particularly exposed. Some people suffer because they are forced to stay at home. Others because they have to take the metro to go to work. This competition of suffering will get us nowhere. Today we have to pay attention to each other. However, we hear very little about positive experiences, solidarity, mutual aid. Yet it’s great to get involved in response to what we are going through.