“Time passes and we are not eternal,” confesses Keta Vieitez, daughter of Virxilio Vieitez (Soutelo de Montes, Pontevedra, 1930-2008), the photographer of weddings, communions and wakes from rural Galicia in the mid-20th century, who always he worked on commission (“to make art you have to be bourgeois”, he said) and left an overwhelming legacy of how those people lived and died. It was Keta who began to publicize the work of her father in the nineties, some images that she, when she saw Henri Cartier-Bresson, in an exhibition in Salamanca, she wanted to know who had done them. Since then they became friends. Today that private file, which EL PAÍS has accessed, awaits a more appropriate destination that has not yet arrived. It is in the Vieitez house in Soutelo de Montes (Pontevedra), in the heart of Galicia.

On the attic floor, Keta bends down and begins to remove and open boxes and cans. She knows what is in each one, in total about 80,000 negatives, plus paper copies, documents, cameras, rolls of uncut film… “I know it’s not in the best condition, but I can’t beg,” she says, alluding to the lack of interest that it has suffered from official institutions. Keta is also a photographer, although she does not make a living from it. However, having learned to reveal and digitize from her has helped him keep the pulse of her father’s work. She calculates that there are about 500 negatives that “either are digitized now, or they are going to be lost.”

Virxilio Vieitez, photographed by his daughter, Keta. KETA VIEITEZ

More information

Photos of wedding celebrations appear from a box, postcards from another era, like the one of the bride who poses in front of a wall on which envelopes with banknotes, gifts to the bride and groom, are glued with cellophane. “At a wedding the bride has to look beautiful, forget about making art,” he assured. The space is presided over by a self-portrait of Vieitez in black and white, from 1958, leaning on an easel and covered with bubble wrap. “I have it like this so he won’t look at me. My father was weird, a bohemian. I began to accompany him at the age of 13 to communions. He waited smoking in the sacristy because he knew the ritual and knew when he had to go out to take the photo ”.

Galician family portrayed by Virxilio Vieitez. Virxilio Vieitez

Member of a humble peasant family, Virxilio’s father immigrated to the United States with him in his mother’s womb. In the web The voice of the image, a project of the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport from 2013, with 21 video interviews with great Spanish photographers, carried out by the director José Luis López Linares and the photohistorian Publio López Mondéjar, we see how Vieitez gets a lump in his throat : “I never knew my father”, because he came back, but to France. “I grew up among women, with grandmothers and aunts.”

At the age of 18, he left Soutelo (“he didn’t like working in the fields,” says Keta). In the next scene he is seen working as a cable car mechanic in Panticosa (Huesca). “But it was so cold that I packed my suitcase and went to Catalonia,” he says in the documentary. There he learned to develop in Sant Feliu de Guíxols (Girona), on the Costa Brava. In Palamós he began to take photos of the foreigners who came to discover the Mediterranean sun.

Boxes and cans with photographic film by Virxilio Vieitez. OSCAR CORRAL

Virxilio settled there, but at the age of seven, the notice that his mother was ill forced him to return to town. He later met his wife, Julia Cendón, and he stayed forever. With a more manageable camera, he began to visit towns and villages to take portraits of people dressed on Sundays, who posed with a sheep or a dog as one of the family; reports for the press, wakes with the coffin without the lid to see the deceased. Photos that were sent to those who had emigrated. “They received the letter saying that the father or grandfather had died with a photo of me. In the end, the whole family wanted one and they had to make 30 copies”, pointed out Virxilio.

“I was lucky that before, these towns were mouse nests, there were people everywhere,” he said. His arrival in each town, even the most remote thanks to his black Seat 1500, was an event. “The atmosphere was festive. They offered us coffee, liquor, cookies, whatever they could at their homes,” recalls Keta. His father worked fast, earned the trust of those portrayed, and when he was about to pull the shutter, Keta held her breath so as not to distract him.

Photography by Virxilio Vieitez. Virxilio Vieitez

At the beginning of the sixties, the national identity document became general in Spain and would continue for decades, and Virxilio was assigned several areas to take each person’s photo. “That’s what you lived with. Then people got married, there were weddings, not like today, where they make friends and there is neither a wedding nor a photographer, ”he assured. “The photographer was like the pharmacist, he knew everything.”

There is other material, in color, that Keta prefers not to bring to light. They are photos of women who worked in American bars at that time and who asked her father to photograph them. One of them poses in a miniskirt sitting in the trunk of a red Seat 124. “When my father was going to give them the copies, he told my mother that we were going to the printer. They are not scandalous photos, but how am I going to take out these women, who may be grandmothers today?

Keta Vieitez next to a self-portrait of her father in Soutelo de Montes, on May 27. OSCAR CORRAL

From other boxes appear portraits of children (whom he took out by bending over), adults, families… always with a gesture or with some element of their environment, a motorcycle, some cabbages, a tree, which reveals the Vieitez style. The one that turns portraits of anonymous people in their day-to-day life into a vivid fresco of a singular stage, that of the massive Galician emigration to the Americas. He summed up his way of doing his trade like this: “If someone wearing a dress sees a little spider crawling up their sleeve, that’s a good image.”

Vieitez kept everything, worked at home, washed the prints in the kitchen, and never opened a studio. “We had to be clean eating so as not to stain anything, and he would not let us enter where he revealed for fear that we would get intoxicated with the liquids,” Keta points out. He gave her and her two brothers a stick to stretch the copies when the paper warped. In a notebook, with good handwriting, she kept the accounts: “Electric current”, “A shirt of mine”…

Virxilio Vieitez and his wife, Julia Cendón, during their honeymoon. VIRXILIO VIEITEZ

The photographer hung up the machines in 1980. It took 11 years for him to give his daughter permission to discover what he had photographed for almost half a century. “In a box where the cat gave birth, under the table, there were two bovines, it was such attractive material… I didn’t really know my father until I saw his work. And when I found the photo of the woman with the radio, I went crazy…”.

This image is the best known of Vieitez. It is Dorotea, an old woman in mourning, sitting in a chair in front of her house next to another chair on which there is a large radio set. She has her arm over the back of the other chair, as if she were posing with a friend. It was the photo that Vieitez took for him to send to her son, who emigrated to Venezuela, who had told him by letter: “I am sending you money and with what is left over you buy a radio.”

Dorotea do Cará with the radio bought with the money sent by her son from Venezuela (1960). VIRXILIO VIEITEZ

With other money, the one that Keta collected one summer working as a manager in a swimming pool, she finally set up her father’s first exhibition in Soutelo, in 1997, announced on posters that she put up on the street. The photographer Manuel Sendón passed by in a car and stopped when he saw the photo of the old woman with the radio. The following year she took the show to Vigo, where the Center for Photographic Studies published the first book with images of Vieitez. The exhibition included 90-by-90-centimeter copies of ID photos that she had taken. “That made him recognize himself as a photographer, he would stop for a while in each copy”, recalls Keta. History repeated itself in Vigo with the French photographer and curator Christian Caujolle, one of the founders of the VU agency. “The following year we were exhibiting in Paris,” adds Keta. the world He described Virxilio’s snapshots as “works of a master.”

Exhibitions follow one another, Santiago de Compostela, A Coruña, Braga, Madrid, Amsterdam, Mali… In 2000, his photos arrived at Arco by the gallery owner Juana de Aizpuru. In 2001, in Salamanca, at a photographic festival, an exhibition of his coincided with another by Martine Franck, Cartier-Bresson’s wife. “He appeared at my father’s press conference and it was like an eclipse. Virxilio did not know who he was. Then Cartier-Bresson went downstairs and stared for a while at a photo of a wake. He asked about my father and they started talking ”(the Frenchman had traveled to Mexico several times). “The following days I would come to have breakfast with my father.” For Virxilio, “Cartier-Bresson had many good photos, but also others that were out of focus and without light.”

Keta Vieitez (standing left), with photographer Martine Franck. Seated, Henri Cartier-Bresson (left) and Virxilio Vieitez, in Salamanca in 2001. COURTESY OF KETA VIEITEZ

With him now deceased, the Vieitez phenomenon reached its climax in 2013, with a exhibition at Fundación Telefónica that 109,000 people visited, according to this institution. “It was so successful because everyone saw themselves reflected in a photo,” says Keta. However, over the years the star declines, despite the fact that today there are his images in the Reina Sofía Museumin the Academy of Fine Arts (who also published a book last year), in the Foto Colectania Foundation (Barcelona), in France, Switzerland, Holland… Framed copies of those exhibitions have been arriving in Soutelo, which Keta keeps in a store. It is the uncertain future of the Vieitez archive, discovered and still alive thanks to Keta, but until when? On the verge of turning sixty, he states: “I have already lived more years taking care of Virxilio than myself.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT