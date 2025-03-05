In moments of maximum tension goes from fable that someone keeps calm. In a warm environment such as the one that is always spent in da Luz it is convenient to have soccer players who control emotions, positive and negative. And Barça has an impassive element. He is not American, like that of Graham Greene’s novel. Nor, what is recorded, is spy, although like good black or police novel characters likes to smoke. The Barcelona is Polish, goalkeeper and surely he found himself in his sauce with the smoke of the flares that fell by one of the funds of the Lisbon enclosure. But, customs on the margin, Wojciech Szczęsny (34 years old) had a pending account with Benfica and resulted in it. To the point that has gone from being withdrawn to shouting his renewal. Pedri’s best player award was won but it could have been perfectly for the goalkeeper. “I think I could have taken half the trophy although my best game is yet to come,” said Szczesny.

Wojciech Szczesny

“I think I could have taken half of the best playing player in the game”

Before the Portuguese debuted in the Champions League in January with Barcelona and his performance was little less than Calamitosa in full debate about the reasons why Flick bet on the veteran instead of Por Iñaki Peña. Szczesny only saved that day for the makeup of the final victory. He received four goals, of which he was blamed in two, because he committed a penalty about Pavlidis in one and the other in the other collided violently with bucket to which he almost hurt.

But the Polish did not let that premiere take its toll. He lost the kilos that confessed that he was left over because he was retired, soaked he was soaked in the Barça system and turned to his mental preparation. This week he confessed to the Barça One platform how important the meditation is for him. He practice it in front of the locker room, to the point that sometimes he seems asleep, as the son of Ter Stegen warned his father. Meditate to manage the pressure and that nothing affects you. He never loses the temper or that countenance between clueless and passage.

Hansi Flick

“Szczesny has saved us, he has been fantastic, he has more and more confidence”

On his return to Lisbon he was Felino. Only in this way is it understood how he got a poisoned shot to Aktürkoglu at 19 seconds. “I am very happy. We have won a game with fight and with character. We have known how to interpret what the party required. We have been compact, ”said the goalkeeper. Barça stayed with Ten and Szczesny was aggigant to save first with one hand and then with the other a header from Aktürkoglu who by then dreamed with him.

As Aursnes would, to which another dangerous shot covered. Under and above Szczesny became impassable and the addition aborted Benfica’s last attempt with a new meritorious intervention. Up to eight stops made the Polish. He gave all the reason to Flick for his decision to give him filming matches for when the great challenges arrived. “Under sticks is very large, for a lot, we thank you for having it. He has saved us from many, from here he had not left very happy the last time, ”Pedri gave him. “We have had a good goalkeeper, he has been fantastic, I am very happy for him, he has saved us, he has more and more confidence,” said Flick.

Szczesny adds 14 games with Barcelona, ​​with 12 wins and 2 draws and already accumulates eight goals to zero. Warsaw’s goalkeeper is named after the Patron Saint of Poland. And in Da Luz was Barça’s patron.