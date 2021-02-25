The anecdote, probably apocryphal, tells that a certain journalist who had arranged an interview with Julio Cortazar At his home, when the writer opened the door for him, he saw him so young that he ruled out that it was him and assumed that it was a son of his.

“Is your father home?” He asked.

To which Cortázar, who had no offspring, replied: “I am my father.”

I am witty, but late. Only after a few weeks does the perfect reply come to me for what they told me a long time ago. But sometimes, few, I have my moments. One day an acquaintance saw me on the street with several recently bought comics under her arm and exclaimed: “I didn’t know you had children!” I paraphrased Cortázar answering: —My son is me.

And he was not lying. Reading comics is one of those hobbies that take me back to childhood. For one, who is dedicated to putting letters together, it is wonderful to be able to read sometimes without the slightest importance. I’m not saying that comics don’t have it, that they aren’t art, that being cannot be expressed through them. What I affirm is that it is a luxury to be able to read without the pressure of the exegete, with no greater pretense than to be distracted for a while, and that this happens to me especially with cartoons.

Real Madrid fans in the stands of the Bernabéu.

JESUS ​​RUBIO (DAILY AS)



He also deserves to live like this from time to time. Leave the significance for another time. Postpone questions about the meaning of life and stuff. Especially in these end-of-the-world times. For this, being a fan has also helped me. The stands have given me, above all, joys. To celebrate a goal is to defeat the nonsense of life. The three points of a match help to suture existential wounds. So the susceptibility of the fan scares me a little today. The speeches are fatalistic. We live in moments in which to be is to be angry. Even the leader of the League seems to go through the crisis of the century. We should stop being so unbearably touchy and regain the joy of this game. Let the celebration of the partial victories return, the precious goals that only make up a result, the unsuccessful plays and, hopefully again soon, the get together to, as they say in Argentina, have fun.