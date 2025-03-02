The unbearable smell of Mazón’s dead

While he was listening to Carlos Mazón last Monday at his conference at the Ritz Hotel, I was wondering to what extent I would arrive in order to ignore his responsibility for the Dana catastrophe. His government, like all autonomous, has the powers in relation to an emergency, without preventing him from requesting help from the central government in whatever necessary. A few minutes later, it became clear that we were going to witness one of the most shameful actions that have been seen a political responsible in Spain. It was unheard of. Not to believe.

After offering a list of the damages suffered in the form of numbers, he delivered the phrase that caused all the alarms to jump. “I want to tell the truth. Not my version, the truth, ”he said. When you listen to a politician to place himself as a standard of truth, you know that he will start lying as if there were no tomorrow. The bad thing is that there is always a day later and another. This has been the week when Mazón has confirmed that he is dead, that he is a political zombie and that his party knows it. Those who until now had defended him are no longer willing to commit their credibility in maintaining a fiction.