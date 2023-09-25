The causes of Maddy Cusack’s death are still unknown: the pain of friends and teammates, meanwhile, remains unbearable

Last Wednesday, at just 27 years old, she passed away forever Maddy Cusack. The footballer and marketing director of the Sheffield United women’s team has left a huge void in the lives of many people. Many are remembering her on social media, from relatives to teammates, including the institutions of the English federation.

Credit: maddycusackkk – Instagram

A truly dark period for the world of English footballwith several tragedies that saw some professionals of this sport as unfortunate protagonists.

For example, he recently passed away Ben Cullformer Southampton promise, taken away by cancer at just 23 years old. Then on Tuesday Josh Vickers’ wife, Laura, also defeated by cancer, passed away just three months after the wedding.

Maddy Cusack, a 27-year-old soccer player for the women’s team, also died on September 20th Sheffield United.

To announce itwith a touching post on social media, it was the same clubfor which Maddy also served as marketing director.

In the note released on social media, the information was not disclosed cause of death and many wonder how such a tragedy could happen to a professional, who had never had health problems and who only two months ago had also extended her contract.

In this regard, the champion’s family has asked for her to come their privacy is respected in such a painful moment.

The pain of Maddy Cusack’s companions

It is obviously his who suffers greatly, more than anyone else family. Brother Richard, for example, wrote on Twitter: “My beautiful sister. May you rest in peace Maddy”.

Then the post published by one of her teammates was heartbreaking, Hollie Barker:

Maddy, I will never be able to understand what happened. I had the privilege of sharing everything with you: the field, your friendship, the dance floor and, above all, the memories. One day I will look back and relive them, my friend, I promise. I will miss you so much.

Even the institutions they showed closeness to the footballer’s family. Sue Campbelldirector of women’s affairs at the English Football Association, wrote: