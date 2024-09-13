The Unbearable Heaviness of “Is He Sleeping?” Referring to Children

“Is he sleeping?” A tireless refrain, tedious and vulgar, accompanies any discussion involving newborns. Everyone feels compelled to know how the infant’s circadian rhythms move and to dispense unsolicited, often even harmful, advice.

Perhaps this is also why, in connection with Simone Rosti’s editorial, we no longer have children. Because we live in terror that they represent an obstacle to rest. The couple that breaks up, the evenings with friends that turn into sleepless nights cradling inconsolable children and dispensing breasts or bottles. Goodbye to soccer, we’ll talk about it again when the child reaches a double-digit age.

Goodbye cinema, theater, concerts, excursions, backpacking trips (let’s talk about it: after 25, does anyone really want to break their backs traveling around the globe?), goodbye to exhibitions, the stadium and nights spent gazing at the stars. Accompanied by this burden of information, potential future parents look around in bewilderment: but is being mothers and fathers really this cage made of diapers, baby food and screams?

Well then, my lady, one does the math and thinks that the remedy against the wear and tear of modern life and the high cost of living is not a child. But, if anything, a dog. Behind which to become as stupid as, if not more than, a child, but can you imagine the satisfaction?

The truth, metaphor aside, is that Having children has now lost the social desirability it once had. And it’s not just the fault of precariousness and inflation, but of a mythology that terrifies. The writer, a new father for just over two months, has cursed the interrupted nights, but knows that there are smiles and satisfactions that are worth a few more dark circles.

And then there is a huge, unspoken theme: that the parent today shirks responsibility. He does so at the beginning of the newborn’s life, cursing his crying and his early risings. But it does so even later, delegating the role of control even to the law: imagine a world in which the smartphone is prohibited to the youngest by decree: an absurdity. Because the parent teaches, explains, scolds, limits. It is not the smartphone itself that is the demon to be fought, but the carelessness of those who do not have the time and desire to explain to their children the dangers of the Internet, the dangers of sending certain photos, the dangers of an unaware use of the most disruptive technology since the steam engine. Let’s go back to being parents, a fascinating and tiring adventure. And let’s not hide behind institutions that have more serious things to think about.