There is nothing better than seeing and hearing a dictator direct repression in his country to understand how power is exercised. “We have more than 1,200 criminals captured… Trained in Texas, Colombia, Peru and Chile. They were trained in advance so that they would come to attack and burn,” Nicolás Maduro is heard explaining a contingent of soldiers dressed in riot gear along Robocop In a video circulated by his own government, a few seconds later the Chavista leader, raising his voice to give it a military tone that makes him look more macho, shouts to the troops: “So, kneel down. I am in combat and I count on you. Long live the Bolivarian National Guard.” The soldiers respond obediently to the command: “Long live our president! Long live!”

This episode, added to his recent appearances announcing the suspension in Venezuela of the social network X, formerly Twitter, or “breaking relations” with WhatsApp ―“Say no to WhatsApp, WhatsApp out of Venezuela!”―, dispel any doubt: Maduro has finally enthusiastically embraced the role of tyrant that he previously played with a certain laziness and slowness, uncomfortable, insecure and forced, as if he had no other choice.

This has its advantages. Maduro has managed to outdo his political father, Hugo Chávez, who, despite the many episodes of repression during his reign, preferred to be careful not to cross the thin line between authoritarianism and dictatorship. It is not that Chávez was a democrat, he was not. But his petrodollar wallet allowed him to varnish his electoral autocracy with handouts and socialist fantasies, while his popularity and charisma made him win elections whose results were more difficult to question. He maintained relative degrees of political competence and civil liberties in his governments. And that made him seem more acceptable to a left that even today confuses being a socialist with claiming to be one. On the other hand, Maduro never had any of those three things, which made him look like the second fiddle in charge of taking care of the position of an ailing Chávez and, after the death of the leader, keeping together the corrupt civil-military coalition that is today’s Chavismo, what they call the status quo.

It’s not that Maduro wasn’t a cynic or a liar. He was from the beginning of Chavismo. I interviewed him for the Venezuelan newspaper The World two decades ago, when he was a member of parliament. Among other things, I asked him about one of the various conspiracies in vogue at the time: the landing of an alleged American plane with alleged mercenaries on a supposed clandestine runway in the center of the country. There was no evidence of any of this, but, before my skeptical gaze, Maduro repeated the line of official propaganda with the same straight face with which he lies every day. This became clear over the years until he became president, completely disregarding the Constitution.

But let’s say that there has been an evolution, a long parable. It goes from the middle-class fifteen-year-old who protested by burning tires and even buses in the streets in the mid-70s, to the despot who these days calls for “maximum punishment” for those who protest in the same streets denouncing electoral fraud, many of them minors. The common fact between that boy from the ultra-left movement Ruptura and the young people who protest today is the romantic dream of a better future. A comrade from those causes sums it up eloquently: “I knew Nicolás, but I don’t know Maduro.”

All those who have despised Maduro for having been a bus driver are wrong. He is a cold and calculating politician who handles power skillfully. When he cannot control his competitors – whether internal or external – he seeks to get them out of the game, he knows how to please his loyal followers and has been flexible enough to adapt to the most adverse scenarios. But something that never characterized Maduro was the intellectual elevation that allows him to think for himself, much less have a project for society. His youthful ideals were those of the outdated guerrillas in Saudi Venezuela, who never understood that the country had rejected their proposal to fight. Later he went to Cuba where he was indoctrinated once again. And it is known that indoctrination serves to obey blind orders, to justify that the means to achieve the ends do not matter and thus to get rid of the personal responsibilities that actions entail. For example, acting under the unhealthy premise that the dead and missing due to the repression of these years or the almost eight million migrants are collateral damage, the almost bureaucratic cost of maintaining power under the pretext of defending a revolution.

This is how he found Chavez, who adopted him like a pet and elevated him to the top leadership in payment for his obedience and loyalty. But Nicolas Maduro has never had and will never have a dream of his own, like all great leaders. He came to power almost fortuitously, burdened by an elementary political ideology and thanks to his ability to follow the boss’s dictates. He is the epigone, without brilliance or delirium, of Hugo Chavez. However, he has shown himself to be a skilled negotiator with a “killer instinct,” which has undoubtedly helped him maintain power for 11 years.

With Maduro, there are no real ideals. That is why his rallies are full of slogans and platitudes but empty of passion and dreams. There is no building of popular power through a participatory and leading democracy that Chavez boasted so much about. For the heir, the Bolivarian revolution is a scam (you give me your vote and I give you food, I give you a contract and you give me a bribe) and a performance. He can just as easily order the elimination of imaginary terrorists as he can dance and sing salsa about the dead.

Hence the banality of his way of handling power. Because Maduro’s true ideal, if he still has one, is the paradise of self-satisfied mediocrity. In that paradise thieves and cynics like himself and his partners in the government nomenklatura thrive.

Proof of both is the figure of Alex Saab. Saab, a businessman and alleged front man (that is to say treasurer) of Maduro, established a multi-million dollar corruption network as a contractor for the Venezuelan government. One of his most famous cases was a contract for the construction of more than 2,500 low-income housing units, which he charged a fortune for, but of which a decade later he had only delivered 4%. After spending two years in prison in the United States, Saab was released by Joe Biden’s government in a prisoner exchange. As a reward for his loyalty, Maduro quickly appointed him president of the Venezuelan International Center for Productive Investment. But, on closer inspection, Saab is only the most prominent symbol of a clique addicted to theft, luxury consumption and tax havens, of which the dictator’s family is an integral part.

Beyond what he preaches in his incendiary rants and croaks against the oligarchy, Elon Musk or the empire, by perpetrating the most colossal fraud in recent Latin American history Maduro has been reduced. He has become more alone than ever in the international community. From now on he will only be able to maintain his presidency by using coercion and repression as official doctrine. The irony of his fate is that he will go down in history not as the leader of a revolution but as the boss of a mafia, an empty despot, a tragic character for being bland and dehumanized, capable of turning the legacy that Chavez placed in his hands into smoke.

In his office at Miraflores Palace or crouched in Fort Tiuna, Nicolás Maduro has erected not only a barricade that isolates him from the world and the Venezuelan people, but a mausoleum to the Bolivarian revolution. There, sleepless from fear of betrayal, surrounded by military men like sinister gargoyles, he will remain hostage to his unbearable banality, until the end of the Chavista night.

Boris Muñoz is a Venezuelan columnist and editor. He is the curator of IDEAS of the BOOM platform and a columnist for EL PAÍS. He was the founder and opinion director of The New York Times in Spanish.

X:@borismunoz; Instagram and Threads: @borismunozO

