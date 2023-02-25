Last February 12 Eligio Richiez Castillo he found his daughter Emerald dead in the bathroom of her house in the municipality of Higüey, province of La Altagracia, in the Dominican Republic. The 16-year-old girl was lying on the floor, in the middle of a pool of blood.

“She bled to death. Perhaps, the product of an abortion ”, was the initial hypothesis of the authorities about the tragic death of the teenager who was enthusiastic about social networks and generated content, especially on her TikTok profile.

However, the results of the forensic examinations carried out on Esmeralda’s corpse collapsed that hypothesis. The young woman suffered “hypovolemic shock, the product of a violent sexual relationship.”

Hypovolemic shock, according to Medlineplus, is an emergency condition in which severe loss of blood or other fluid makes the heart unable to pump enough blood to the body, which can cause many organs to stop working.

After the opinion of the forensic specialists of the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) was known, the authorities searched for the people who were with Esmeralda the night before her death.

The teenager had gone out to a party with two schoolmates –also minors-, a professor who was identified as John Kelly Martínez, 35 years old, and his cousin, Rubén Morrillo Martínez, also an adult.

According to Diario Libre, from the Dominican Republic, Esmeralda asked her mother for permission and was picked up at her house on the night of February 11 by a black Honda Accord model. In the vehicle, in addition to Martínez, were his cousin and Esmeralda’s two companions.

The plan for that night, according to what the aforementioned outlet reported, was to attend a mechanical fair in the Vista Alegre community, in the La Otra Banda municipal district. However, the two men and the three minors, according to the authorities – quoted by Diario Libre – “headed to a beach located on the coast of Bávaro.”

Esmeralda’s classmates told authorities that when they got to the beach, she and Martínez, who is a math teacher, stayed in the car. The teacher’s cousin and they did get out of the vehicle and headed to the beach.

Diario Libre made a revelation that confirms a relevant piece of information that Esmeralda’s father gave to the authorities the day he found her lifeless: he assured that when his daughter returned home, around 10:50 pm, she was pale and when he complained about her going to the beach, she got out of bed and left a bloodstain.

“My daughter told me that nothing had happened and that she would go to bed. The next day we found her dead in the bathroom and covered in blood.

Esmeralda tried to reassure her father by telling him that she had her period, but he nevertheless asked her and the minor who was accompanying Esmeralda and who was going to stay the night at her house if she had been raped.

“My daughter told me that nothing had happened and that she would go to bed. The next day we found her dead in the bathroom and full of blood, ”Eligio Richiez told the authorities.

In a TikTok video, Esmeralda’s father was more explicit about what happened to his daughter that night. “I was in the church when I called her because it was a few minutes before 10 at night. He told me that they had taken to El Macao beach, but that he was coming back,” Richiez revealed.



The revelation of Diario Libre is that on the way back to Esmeralda’s house, the teacher, her cousin and the three minors had to stop on at least two occasions because she had vaginal bleeding that would not stop.

According to said media, on one occasion they stopped in a parking lot located in front of a fuel station. There she Esmeralda used the bathroom of a supermarket, where she would have left traces of blood.

In another stop they made – says Diario Libre – was at a drugstore, located on Avenida España. In that place, around 10:21 at night, “the minors and the adults bought various medicines, water, and feminine disposable towels.”

They sold the car in which Esmeralda traveled

On February 15, the Public Ministry (the Prosecutor’s Office in the case of Colombia) raided the residence of Jhon Kelly Martínez, in which they seized a pair of pants, a black jacket, and black and white tennis shoes, the clothes he allegedly used on the night of February 11.

Curiously, after Esmeralda’s death, a woman sold the car in which the teenager was traveling, but the buyer, upon learning that it was that vehicle, appeared before the authorities to leave it at their disposal.

According to Diario Libre, it is unknown if the vendor is related to Professor Martínez, but she is part of the Ministry of Education’s payroll “as a basic education teacher at an educational center in the Eastern region.”

A judge issued a measure of coercion (insurance measure in Colombia) against Martínez in prison and he was transferred to the Anamuya prison, one of the prisons with the highest rates of acts of violence and riots in the Dominican Republic.

For his part, Rubén Morrillo Martínez, the professor’s cousin, was linked to the case and must periodically appear before the authorities.

On February 15, in the El Bonao cemetery, La Otra Banda community, in the municipality of Higüey, Esmeralda was buried in the midst of the pain of her family, friends and relatives, who only ask that what happened be clarified and that there be justice.

