The SEP cannot invalidate the title of Yasmín Esquivel, but it can invalidate her professional license.

President López Obrador’s reasoning seems logical: “Who is responsible for deciding whether or not Yasmín’s degree is legal is UNAM”. But that will not happen because, incredible as it may seem, the main institution of higher education in Mexico does not have the power to ignore the titles it issues, at least as long as it does not reform its internal regulations.

In public service you can only do what the law allows.

For that reason UNAM referred the case of the plagiarized thesis to the Federal Secretariat of Education who, also growing from faculties to invalidate a university degree, has the power to rescind the professional license that accredits Yasmín Esquivel as a Law graduate.

The misfortune of the lady is perhaps better understood by imagining that her own sultry problem will be dragged by a civil engineer whom William Sheridan discover him, 35 years later, that he had plagiarized his thesis Would the SEP resist, as with Yasmín, to invalidate the professional license that it issued to her?

The former attorney general of the UNAM Eduardo Andrade Sánchez:

“Any opinion that was made would be strictly academic in nature, but it would be totally lacking in binding nature, of a legal nature. An opinion (that of the FES Aragón) would not be binding because there is no power to resolve this by the University Court. I say this knowingly because until recently I was general director of Professions of the SEP. The invalidation of a title can only take effect by a judicial resolution, and a judicial resolution must be based on objective, legal norms of general application, not internal validity at the university, so it could not even be considered legally that lose validity a title that was correctly issued 35 years ago.

Solid arguments abound:

“Another very important aspect is that the thesis is a procedural requirement, let’s call it that, a prerequisite for taking the exam. The thesis is not the constitutive act of obtaining the professional title. What grants the professional title is the approval of the synods in a professional examination process, and what the synods qualify is the knowledge of the person who supports the exam. Once this is reflected in a document, this constitutes definitive proof before third parties that a professional title has been obtained, and when it is registered with the General Directorate of Professions and a professional license is obtained, that license has full value. …”.

No washing hands, first stones or “political and economic interests” entrenched in the UNAMas the president claims.

A yasmin He is not blamed for not having passed his knowledge exam, but for having plagiarized a thesis to present it as his own.

The UNAM does not have the power to ignore your title, but the SEP does to give flit to your professional license…