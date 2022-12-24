The offense committed by the Minister of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation Yasmín Esquivel Mossa is flagrant, a special investigation is not required to verify it, it is simply enough to access the repository of digitized theses of the UNAM (tesiunam), search for the title and there are two documents that are the same, only differentiated by the font, since computers were not used on the dates they were presented and they were typed texts. https://bit.ly/3VfzDpz

The investigation that the UNAM will carry out will go further, since the indications show a probable marketing of repeated theses that could have been carried out in the eighties when they were not digitized. In this way, the FES Aragón and the Faculty of Law of Ciudad Universitaria were different entities and without the means to make the comparisons. It is possible that it will continue now by other means.

Edgar Ulises Baez Gutiérrez’s thesis “Ineffectiveness of unions in trusted workers of Article 123 Section A”, from 1986 is the same as Esquivel’s from 1987.

The repetition was discovered now by chance that at the time was difficult to foresee, and that is that the UNAM, with the new technologies, digitized the theses elaborated from 1985. It was then a perfect trick. What could have happened?

The anomalous thing is that Professor Martha Rodríguez Ortiz has advised 500 theses, which means that, in her more than forty years of seniority, she averaged 10 students per year, which is implausible. This suggests that previous works could be sold to those who were in a hurry to graduate, or who were not capable of doing so. Because of her profile, today Minister Esquivel is capable of writing a thesis, but she fell into the temptation of not making an effort to elaborate it.

It is not the typical plagiarism, because if it had been so, it would have changed the title, the index or modified paragraphs. It cannot be ruled out, if it was a purchased thesis, that the Minister did not know that it was a copy and that the professor simply scammed her. Therefore, the first to appear in public to deny the facts was the thesis adviser.

Some commentators assume that there will be impunity due to its closeness to President López Obrador, but if that happens, the UNAM would suffer a huge loss of prestige because it would be exposed to criticism worldwide. In addition to the fact that it is proof of a probable marketing of work for a degree, and it is not surprising that it was in law.

In 2009, following an allegation in the Chicago Daily Tribune that the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign admitted students on the recommendations of politicians, financiers and wealthy people, and not on merit, led to an investigation by an independent commission that ended with the abdication of the president of the university, Joseph White, and of the majority of the board of trustees. They couldn’t afford to have his reputation compromised.

In the case of Esquivel, the one who has the greatest damage and the urgency to clarify things is the UNAM itself.

The level of immorality reached by the current government of Morena allows the Minister to victimize herself and accuse the allegations revealed by Guillermo Sheridan of misogyny, but in this affair they will not be able to do what they are used to, respond with cynicism. The country’s academic community and the critical media will not stop pressing for Esquivel Mossa to resign, since the kidnappings of Enrique Peña Nieto and Alejandro Gertz Manero pale in comparison to the forcefulness of this crime.

The incorporation of the UNAM to the standards of transparency allows these disgraceful facts to remain under public scrutiny. The other universities should follow suit.

Merry Christmas to all.