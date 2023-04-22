Four centuries ago, botanical gardens were closed spaces, exclusively for kings or emperors, says the biologist Salvador Arias. But today you can walk and learn among paths surrounded by plant treasures, such as the one that Ciudad Universitaria protects and that today invites you to its paradises of cacti, agaves, orchids and tropical plants to welcome the public with fifty activities with occasion of National Botanical Gardens Day.

“The garden is a living museum” explains Arias Montes, who directs this university research and dissemination area. “It is a space for people to get to know, marvel, and learn about the great diversity of plants.” Instead of inert objects in closed spaces, like in a museum, they take care of collections as if they were the different rooms. “We have 14 different ones, each one with a particular objective.”

During a visit to the site, the specialist commented: “Botanical gardens are highly relevant spaces for human society from past times to the present, because they combine a series of elements,” said the head of the garden attached to the Institute of Biology in an interview ( IB) from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), during a tour. “Here, knowledge about the use, conservation and internal study of plants is generated.”

Then, the knowledge must be disseminated to society. “A botanical garden is more than a park, because its living collections are integrated precisely for the study of these plants and with informative certificates of what it is called, where it comes from, what it is for and to tell visitors the relevance of that plant. Some are medicinal, others food, some are in danger of extinction”.

Finally, he adds, “it works for visitors to find a space for rest, reflection; Even more so in the current times due to stress, pandemics and risk situations, a garden becomes that wonderful space for the public to leave recharged and continue their daily life”, says the scientist who with joy walks through and admires the different groups of collections, including them their favorite plant, the golden biznaga, classified in danger of extinction.

Today the spaces are for them, says Dr. Arias, looking at a large number of young people lounging under the pines, firs, oaks and ahuehuetes that grow in the area of ​​the arboretumSome come from the University, others from the CCH Sur. At the end of the large green area, a small room protects a corner, which upon entering allows you to immerse yourself in another world, Jules Verne style, in a rocky landscape and abundant jungle, like in the Mexican southeast. The greenhouse, currently closed for renovation, will open as a special occasion this Saturday, with guided tours and controlled access.

Accessible beauties for all admirers

Founded in 1959, its 12.7 hectares shelter some 1,200 species, the vast majority native to Mexico, that grow wild in some part of the territory, with a total of about 7,000 living specimens, including the largest and most extensive collection of agaves. important in the world. And of them about 300 are in some category of danger of extinction. They are plants of arid, temperate and tropical zones.

After years complicated by the closure due to the health emergency, the Botanical Garden once again encourages the arrival of visitors to the area installed next to the ecological reserve of Pedregal de San Ángel, lined with volcanic rock to the northwest of the university stadium. The celebration of this national day is the first time that he has invited a large face-to-face event after the pandemic, celebrates Dr. Arias, excited to show the beauties accessible to all admirers.

“What we have to disclose is that there is not just one way in which climate change is expressed, it is not just that it rains too much or it stops raining,” says the researcher. A couple of years ago a new collection called Garden of Interactions was founded, just to understand the relationship between plants and pollinators. An important topic is also endangered plants. For example, in Mexico there are groups of cacti, cycads and orchids at high risk.

There is another important phenomenon that is being revalued in the last five years, it is the biocultural value of many plants and animals. “Our country is one of the main ones with a high number of plant species, as well as a high number of indigenous peoples, who already have a centuries-long tradition of managing their own resources. This is historic, from the Tarahumaras to the Tzotzils in Chiapas they know what they have to do with their plants, that is something we have to endorse. Our garden has developed the proposal of an ethnobiological forest to show these resource management. “Understanding the biocultural condition is something that we can no longer stop doing”.

As a teenager, two acts changed his perspective, one the visit to the planetarium and another, “they brought me here, it shocked me. Now that we work in this place,” she says as she watches the young people rest, the ones she hopes will one day be biologists learning about plants and spreading knowledge. Because now anyone, not just kings, can admire the treasures sheltered under the sky of the city.