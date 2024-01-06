The headquarters of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, located in Los Angeles, California, presented its call for the intensive course preparation for the exam of English as a foreign language (TOEFL), which will begin in January of next year.

The study program, identified as Winter Puma online, is open to the general public, without the need to be part of the UNAM community. The course will take place online. Preparation for the TOEFL will begin on January 8, 2024 and will end on February 2.

During the four weeks of the course, four weekly sessions will be held., on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; which the student can attend in two shifts; morning, at 9 AM, and evening, at 5 PM, Mexico City time, which corresponds to United States Central Standard Time (CST).

The online program will be taught through the WebEx platform, in which students and faculty maintain a video call and are able to connect and interact. During the course, the student will be able to learn advanced Englishfurther develop your oral, written and listening skills.

English is the most spoken language in the world and is used in international communication, business and diplomacy.

To register, people must fill out a registration form available on the uanamla.org site and cover a one-time fee of US$160. You will then receive a welcome letter from Zlingo via email, which will include instructions for entering your classes, as well as your access codes.

Other UNAM English courses in Los Angeles



Through its website, the UNAM headquarters in Los Angeles offers an English course in collaboration with the Zlingo platform. For US$25, the student can have access to the platform for one year and learn English at their own pace. through videos, readings and tests. This course offers content for basic, intermediate and advanced levels. Registration is open to the public throughout the year.