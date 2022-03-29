The general secretary of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres announced that the UN will begin an immediate exploration with the countries involved to reach a humanitarian ceasefire in Ukraine 33 days after the Russian invasion.

The leader of the organization mentioned that Martin Griffiths, deputy secretary general for humanitarian affairs, will be in charge of carrying out the negotiations. Guterres explained that the person in charge of humanitarian affairs has already made some contacts and that he trusts that he will soon travel to Moscow and Kyev.

He stressed that at this stage of negotiations, it will be “It is very important to establish a serious dialogue with both parties about the possibility of this humanitarian ceasefire.”

He also mentioned that he has had conversations with several countries, which in turn have maintained communication with the parties at the highest level to explore the different ways of mediation, he pointed out that some of the interlocutor countries are; Qatar, Israel, India, China, France and Germany.

During his message at the UN headquarters in New York, Antonio Guterres also spoke about the number of dead and displaced people left by the war in Ukraine, and the destruction of infrastructure that it has caused.

In this sense, he also made a note regarding the global inflationary escalation, which has affected sectors such as food, energy and others.

He stressed that, although various humanitarian actions are being promoted from the UN to send supplies, he assured that it must be clear because he said that; “The solution to this humanitarian tragedy is not humanitarian, it is political. Therefore, I call for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire that allows progress towards political negotiations.