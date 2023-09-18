The International Court of Justice in The Hague begins hearings on the lawsuit of Ukraine against Russia

The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Monday, September 18, begins hearings on Kyiv’s February 2022 lawsuit against Moscow for violating the genocide convention in connection with a special military operation in Ukraine. This is reported by RIA News.

Court hearings will take place from September 18 to 27. This block of meetings is devoted to the preliminary objections that were put forward by Russia.

On Monday the floor will be given to Moscow, and on Tuesday the Ukrainian side will speak. On Wednesday, September 20, other states that the court previously allowed to participate in the lawsuit will be heard.

In June, Ukraine at the International Court of Justice accused Russia of violating two international conventions – on the fight against the financing of terrorism and the elimination of all forms of racial discrimination. Kyiv began presenting its arguments in a lawsuit filed in 2017 against Moscow.