The UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine on July 17, the specific topic remains unknown

On July 17, the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on Ukraine without specifying a specific topic, which at the moment remains unknown, the meeting will be chaired by British Permanent Representative to the UN Barbara Woodward. This is stated in the published events calendarposted on the official website of the authority.

The previous special meeting was held on 23 June. As this time, the press service of the UN Security Council did not report on the specific topic of the meeting and the composition of the speakers.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia would seek to expand the membership of the UN Security Council by including the countries of Asia, Africa and Latin America. The Security Council currently consists of five permanent members and ten rotating ones. Permanent members: Russia, China, UK, USA and France.