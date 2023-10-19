The United Nations announced this Thursday the formation of a trust fund, created from an agreement reached a year ago in lhe negotiation table between the government and opposition of Venezuela to address social needs.

The $3 billion fund, according to the agreement, will be managed by the UN and will be fed of money from Venezuelan accounts that were blocked due to the sanctions against the Caribbean country.

“It will benefit vulnerable people in Venezuela by providing them with health care and other basic needs,” according to a brief message from the press service. Negotiations between the government and the opposition were reactivated on Tuesday in Barbados with a political agreement that sets the presidential elections for the second half of next year with electoral observation.

Until then, the fund had been a blocking stone in the negotiations, which began in Mexico in August 2021.

The government of President Nicolás Maduro conditioned the return to the table to the disbursement of the 3,000 million of frozen dollars.

The UN did not specify details of the accounts from which the resources will come. Some $1.5 billion were unblocked in August from an account in Portugal, following a court decision, although it is not clear if that money will go to the UN fund as the opposition requests.

AFP