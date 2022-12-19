Guterres office: UN will continue to study information about “Iranian drones” in Ukraine

The UN Secretariat is continuing to investigate allegations of Iranian deliveries of drones to Russia for use in Ukraine, Deputy Secretary General for Political Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo said. TASS.

According to her, the results will be presented in due time. “During the reporting period, we received letters from Ukraine, France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States regarding the alleged transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles by Iran to Russia,” said António Guterres, a representative of the UN Secretary General’s office.

As Di Carlo clarified, the countries asked the UN to send an inspection to study the issue. “The Secretary General is reviewing the available information and will report to the Security Council what they have found in due course, as expected,” she said, but did not disclose the dates in question.

Earlier, Iran’s permanent representative to the UN, Amid Saeed Iravani, categorically denied accusations from Western countries of handing over drones to Russia.