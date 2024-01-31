Nine months after the start of the complex and forgotten conflict, Sudan is plunged into an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. With almost eight million people forced to leave their homes in the country, according to the High Commissioner of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), who launched an urgent call for help. The violence has left the country devastated, with entire communities facing food shortages, a lack of shelter and the constant risk of disease. The international community faces the challenge of addressing the largest displacement crisis in the world.

The High Commissioner of the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) revealed the figure this Wednesday: isAround eight million internally displaced people in Sudan. This information coincided with the conclusion of the visit of the agency's High Commissioner, Filippo Grandi, to Ethiopia, where many of the country's citizens have fled. UNHCR noted a chronic lack of funds needed to address this situation.

From April 2023, More than 100,000 people crossed from Sudan into Ethiopia, including nearly 47,000 refugees and asylum seekers. Grandi's call for “urgent and additional support to meet his needs” came as he inspected the Ethiopian government's efforts to assist those affected.

I arrived in #Sudan today to highlight the plight of Sudanese civilians (millions of whom are displaced), and of the refugees they still host, all caught in a brutal, worsening war which most of the world seems to ignore. The people of Sudan need our support and solidarity. pic.twitter.com/kRLndsUg0G — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) January 31, 2024



Five other neighboring countries also received large numbers of Sudanese refugees. More than 500,000 have taken refuge in Chad since April, with an average of 1,500 people crossing daily into South Sudan.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) joined this call for international action, revealing that in total More than 1.7 million people have been displaced to other countries by conflicts in Sudan. IOM Director General Amy Pope highlighted that “one in eight internally displaced people in the world is in Sudan.”

In response to the crisis, IOM has made an urgent appeal for $168 million for a new response plan for the plight of the Sudanese. Although many IOM staff have also been displaced, the organization says it is “committed to addressing pressing needs” as critical infrastructure, including medical facilities, schools and public services, has been destroyed, increasing threats of disease. , hunger and sexual abuse against women and children.

Civilians fleeing the conflict in Sudan wait for asylum registration procedures at the United Nations High Commission, in Renk, South Sudan, on December 18, 2023. The war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces has killed 12,190 people, according to conservative estimates from the Armed Conflict Locations and Events Data project. © AFP

The latest wave of violence in the 20-year conflict left almost half of the African country's 49 million people in need of help. According to the UN, by the end of 2023, 12,000 people had lost their lives, although the true number is believed to be higher.

International organizations explore new aid routes

Access to humanitarian aid has become a monumental challenge. Aid supplies have been looted and aid workers have been attacked. International agencies and NGOs have raised repeated complaints about bureaucratic obstacles in reaching the army-controlled center in Port Sudan and obtaining travel permits to access other parts of the country.

“The operating environment has been very, very difficult,” Rick Brennan, regional director of emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), said at a news conference in Cairo.

The loss of access to Wad Madani, a former relief center in the agricultural region of Gezira, has further complicated the situation. The Rapid Support Forces that control much of the country took over this place in December of last year.

People from Khartoum and al-Jazeera states, displaced by the ongoing conflict in Sudan between the army and paramilitaries, queue for help from a charity in Gedaref, December 30, 2023. © AFP

Likewise, UN agencies have been limited to operating on the Red Sea Coast to deliver aid from Chad in the western Darfur region. This already weakened humanitarian situation has been worsened by outbreaks of diseases such as cholera, measles, dengue and polio. Furthermore, hunger levels have increased, precisely due to lack of access to food.

UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths recently called the reasons why aid is not arriving “honestly scandalous,” highlighting delays of up to 18 days in customs clearances, with additional inspections under military supervision that could take even longer. .

Khartoum, a city victim of chaos

In April 2023, Sudan experienced a deep crisis of violence when tensions between the Army, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces erupted into violent clashes in the capital, Khartoum, and other areas of the country. .

Sudanese General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan listens to the national anthem after landing at the Port Sudan military airport on his first trip out of the country following the crisis in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, since an internal conflict broke out, in the city of Port Sudan, Sudan, August 27, 2023. © Reuters – Ibrahim Mohammed Ishak

This chaos was the continuation of a conflict that began in 2003, when rebels from the sub-Saharan ethnic community took up arms, denouncing discrimination and negligence on the part of the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

At that point, President Omar al-Bashir responded with aerial bombardments and unleashed militias known as the Popular Defense Forces or the Janjaweed. This response led to the loss of up to 300,000 lives and displaced 2.7 million people.

Despite international efforts and peacekeeping forces over the past two decades, Sudan continued to face persistent tensions and conflicts.

With Reuters and AP