Half of the world’s population believes that men are better political leaders than women, at least 40% believe that they are also better executives, and one in four people believe that a man is justified in hitting his wife. These are some of the findings revealed by the new Gender and Social Norms Index (GSNI) of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP)made public this Monday, according to which in the last 10 years there has been no progress in eradicating prejudice against women.

“Political rights and civil liberties have been in decline around the world for at least a decade,” considers the United Nations agency. As the report specifies, “the reduction in global freedoms and the increase in polarization have been accompanied by a backlash against gender equality and women’s rights, which has affected entire societies by changing power relations” .

Those responsible for this setback are “well-organized anti-gender movements, with many resources,” warns Raquel Lagunas, director of the UNDP Gender team in conversation with this newspaper. These groups, which are increasingly present, develop, according to the expert, strategies aimed at reducing the sexual and reproductive rights of women, at weakening the institutions linked to equality —such as the suppression of ministries— and at weakening the legislation that protects women. women. “When the laws on sexist violence transition to laws on violence in families, the systematic violence that men exercise against women for the mere fact of being such is diluted,” she points out.

The results of the UNDP report have been calculated based on data from the World Values ​​Survey, with information from 80 countries (collected in two waves between 2010 and 2022) and coverage of 85% of the planet’s population. The survey focuses on the four areas in which the UN body considers that women and girls suffer disadvantages and systematic discrimination, specifically, politics, education, the economy and physical integrity. And it raises very direct questions such as whether “men should have more right to work than women”, if “going to university is more important” for men than for women or if “abortion is never justifiable”. The answers leave no doubt: nine out of 10 people around the world continue to have gender biases, the same result as in the previous GSNI, from 2020, the first to be prepared by UNDP.

Quantifying to what extent these preconceived ideas continue to be implanted in the collective imagination helps to explain, according to the UNDP, for example, why, “although in most countries many formal barriers have been removed for women to hold political office, women gender differences in political representation remain very high”. The data supports this: women occupy 11% of the heads of State, 9% of the heads of Government —the percentage has never exceeded 12% since 1995—, around 25% of parliamentary seats and 22 % of ministerial positions, according to the report UN Women in Politics 2023. And when they are ministers, they usually direct portfolios related to family, childhood, youth, social or environmental affairs. As for the private sector, they only occupy 28% of management positions.

“Women leaders are often viewed through a gender lens and are not judged solely on their performance,” UNDP says. A clear example is that of the still Finnish Prime Minister, Sanna Marin, who was forced to submit to a drug test last summer after a video leaked in which she appeared drinking and dancing at a private party. A public scrutiny that men in positions of the same responsibility do not experience. “Even when women access the highest positions in politics and business, gender bias negatively impacts them,” says Lagunas. Proof of this, according to the UNDP gender expert, is the “hate speech” against the leaders, increasingly evident on social networks.

The effect of gender prejudices is also clear in the professional development of women and in their economic training. “The differences in average income between women and men are more related to gender social norms than to differences in education,” the report argues. The data that supports this conclusion is that in the 57 countries where the level of education of women is higher than that of men, the average difference in participation in the labor market is 39% in favor of men.

decade of setbacks

The eradication of gender biases is crucial to achieve real equality between men and women, according to UNDP, which values ​​the positive impact of feminist movements against sexist violence such as Me Too or Ni una Menos. Compared to the last report, the percentage of people without gender bias has increased very slightly in 27 of the 38 countries for which data are available in the two waves of surveys (2010-2014 and 2015-2022), with the largest increases in Germany, Uruguay, New Zealand, Singapore and Japan. However, this increase has not managed to reverse the situation because there have also been countries with setbacks, especially Chile, South Korea, Mexico, Russia and Kyrgyzstan.

Women leaders are often viewed through a gendered lens and are not judged solely on their performance. UNDP

“Social and gender norms are incorporated into the belief system of the individual, they are part of their identity and of the culture and society to which they belong,” explains Lagunas. For this reason, the expert continues, they are “so difficult to modify” because “they are absorbed from childhood through different agents such as the family, school, church, the media or even in the schoolyard.”

The recipe to combat this decline involves, according to Lagunas, a combination of measures: investing in public policies, promoting quota laws to achieve a greater female presence in parliament and in companies, working against disinformation strategies and investing in the civil society, especially in the feminist movements, “which have proven to be the main agents of change”. “Feminist economies can be prioritized and gender-biased tax systems modified, such as the fact that in some countries single mothers with small businesses are taxed more than large companies,” she explains, as an example of public policy in favor of gender equality.

A clear example that the laws are not enough, according to Lagunas, is that “80% of the countries in the world have laws against sexist violence and, nevertheless, attacks against women continue to increase.” For this reason, she adds, it is necessary “to put the new masculinities at the center to combat the internalization of a value system that continues to place women as second or third class citizens.”

You can follow PLANETA FUTURO on Twitter, Facebook and instagramand subscribe here to our newsletter.